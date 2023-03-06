OPENEDGES Announces LPDDR5X/5/4x/4 PHY Tapeout at 7nm process node

Seoul, South Korea -- March 6, 2023 --- The leading memory subsystem IP provider, OPENEDGES Technology, Inc. (OPENEDGES), today unveiled the tape out of the world’s first 7nm LPDDR PHY IP supporting LPDDR5x/5/4x/4 standards with a maximum data rate of 8533Mbps, providing more detailed information about the tape out.

According to JEDEC (JESD209-5B), LPDDR5x is the next-generation high-performance low-power DRAM, exceeding LPDDR5’s memory speed of 6400Mbps with a data rate up to 8533Mbps. The PHY interface is compliant with the latest DFI 5.1 specification and enables end-users to select DRAM that meets their product specifications while maintaining backward compatibility with previous LPDDR standards. In addition to improving memory bandwidth for edge computing, power consumption can be reduced with dynamic voltage and frequency scaling (DVFS) for less memory-intensive operating scenarios.

The testchip is complete with the LPDDR5X/5/4x/4 memory controller and PHY IPs integrated together, providing a proven memory subsystem integration solution. To OPENEDGES’ customers, the Orbit™ memory subsystem’s fully integrated OMC™ and OPHY™ can accelerate their overall SoC design schedule with expected performance and power.

"The tape out of the 7nm LPDDR5X memory sub-system testchip marks the completion of another important milestone for us, building on the successes of our 14nm and 12nm LPDDR5 PHY designs. And with the completion of the design, we are ready for customer engagement with our LPDDR5X technology," said Tony Nguyen, Principal Engineer at The Six Semiconductor of OPENEDGES Technology and Design Lead for the LPDDR5X program.

"We architected our LPDDR PHY to be a highly configurable and flexible product, along with backwards compatibility to previous generations of LPDDR DRAM. This translates to our customers' flexibility in product definition, where a single PHY integration can accommodate products of different prices points." said Mihail Sararoiu, Fellow and DDR PHY architect at The Six Semiconductor of OPENEDGES Technology. "Although we are an IP company, we always architect our PHYs with the product in mind. "

“Our team, The Six Semiconductor(TSS) of OPENEDGES, have demonstrated a strong partnership with our client, showcasing exceptional project management and design execution,” said Sean Lee, CEO of OPENEDGES Technology. “We are thrilled to have a highly skilled design team handling such a challenging project within a demanding timeline.”

About OPENEDGES

OPENEDGES Technology, Inc. is a premier provider of memory subsystem IPs for the semiconductor industry. They offer a wide range of state-of-the-art solutions, including DDR memory controllers, DDR PHY, NoC interconnect, and NPU IPs that are widely adopted by customers worldwide. Their IPs comply with JEDEC standards, including LPDDR5x/5/4x/4/3, DDR5/4/3, GDDR6, and HBM3, ensuring their compatibility with the latest DDR technology trends. In 2019, they acquired The Six Semiconductor, Inc. (TSS), specializing in high-speed memory PHYs across multiple technologies. As a publicly listed company on the Korean Stock Exchange Market (394280. KQ), OPENEDGES is well-positioned to continue its growth and maintain its leadership in the memory subsystem IPs market.

Learn more about the company and its offerings by visiting the official website at www.openedges.com.

About The Six Semiconductor, Inc (TSS)

TSS is a Canadian technology company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of OPENEDGES, which specializes in developing advanced high-speed DDR PHY IP solutions that cater to a wide range of applications such as AI/ML, high-performance computing (HPC), mobile devices, and automotive. The company's product portfolio includes PHY IPs for various memory standards, including LPDDR5x/5/4x/4, GDDR6, and HBM3, that are optimized for power and area. TSS's solutions are designed to be compatible with multiple technologies, foundries, and process nodes. The company's team of experts has a wealth of experience in the field and is dedicated to providing the industry with high-quality and reliable DDR PHY IP solutions. To learn more about TSS's products, visit their website at www.thesixsemi.com.





