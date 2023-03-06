UMC Reports Sales for February 2023

Taipei, Taiwan, March 6, 2023 -- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of February 2023.

Revenues for February 2023

Period 2023 2022 Y/Y Change Y/Y (%) February 16,931,079 20,809,602 -3,878,523 -18.64% Jan.-Feb. 36,520,594 41,282,368 -4,761,774 -11.53%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages

(**) All figures are consolidated



Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.





