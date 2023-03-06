RT-630-FPGA Hardware Root of Trust Security Processor for Cloud/AI/ML SoC FIPS-140
GUC Monthly Sales Report - February 2023
Hsinchu, Taiwan, Mar 6, 2023 - GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for Feb 2023 were NT2,249 million, increased 7.8% month-over-month and increased 65.2% year-over-year.
Net sales for Jan through Feb 2023 totaled NT$4,336 million, increased 44.2% compared to the same period in 2022.
GUC Sales Report:
(NT$ thousand)
|Net Sales
|2023
|2022
|MoM (%)
|YoY (%)
|Feb
|2,248,822
|1,361,366
|7.8%
|65.2%
|Year to Date
|4,335,845
|3,007,165
|N/A
|44.2%
Note: Year 2023 figures have not been audited.
GUC Feb 2023 Sales Breakdown:
(NT$ thousand)
|Product Items
|Net Sales
|%
|Turnkey
|1,507,463
|67
|NRE
|730,459
|32
|Others
|10,900
|1
|Total
|2,248,822
|100
Note: Year 2023 figures have not been audited.
About GUC
GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP. (GUC) is the Advanced ASIC LeaderTM whose customers target IC devices to leading edge computing, communications, and consumer applications. Based in Hsin-chu, Taiwan GUC has developed a global reputation with a presence in China, Europe, Japan, Korea, and North America. GUC is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under the symbol 3443. For more information, please visit GUC’s company website (http:// www.guc-asic.com) for details.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
Breaking News
Most Popular
- Arm to list in New York
- Floadia Completes eFlash IP Qualification on TSMC 130BCD plus Process and Achieves the World's Highest Data Retention for 10 Years at 200°C
- Arteris and SiFive Partner to Accelerate RISC-V SoC Design of Edge AI Applications
- CAST Enhances RISC-V Processor Line for Low-Power and Functional Safety Applications
- Avery Design Debuts CXL Validation Suite
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page