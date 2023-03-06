GUC Monthly Sales Report - February 2023

Hsinchu, Taiwan, Mar 6, 2023 - GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for Feb 2023 were NT2,249 million, increased 7.8% month-over-month and increased 65.2% year-over-year.

Net sales for Jan through Feb 2023 totaled NT$4,336 million, increased 44.2% compared to the same period in 2022.

GUC Sales Report:

Net Sales 2023 2022 MoM (%) YoY (%) Feb 2,248,822 1,361,366 7.8% 65.2% Year to Date 4,335,845 3,007,165 N/A 44.2%

Note: Year 2023 figures have not been audited.

GUC Feb 2023 Sales Breakdown:

Product Items Net Sales % Turnkey 1,507,463 67 NRE 730,459 32 Others 10,900 1 Total 2,248,822 100

About GUC

GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP. (GUC) is the Advanced ASIC LeaderTM whose customers target IC devices to leading edge computing, communications, and consumer applications. Based in Hsin-chu, Taiwan GUC has developed a global reputation with a presence in China, Europe, Japan, Korea, and North America. GUC is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under the symbol 3443. For more information, please visit GUC’s company website (http:// www.guc-asic.com) for details.





