Arm priced at $30-70bn
Bankers are putting a valuation on Arm when it re-lists on the BYSE that stretches from $30 billion to $70 billion, reports Bloomberg.
By David Manners, Electronics Weekly (March 3, 2023)
Softbank bought Arm for $32 billion in 2015. An offer for it from Nvidia would have valued it at $66 billion but the competition regulators stopped it.
