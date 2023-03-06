JEDEC Creates New Automotive Steering Subcommittee
Announces Subcommittee Dedicated to Automotive Electronics; Invites Industry Participation
ARLINGTON, VA., USA – MARCH 2, 2023 – JEDEC Solid State Technology Association, the global leader in the development of standards for the microelectronics industry, announces the formation of the JC-42.9 Automotive Steering Subcommittee responsible for investigating memory technologies and recommending solutions pertaining to automotive applications. Following the Board of Directors’ approval earlier this month, the new subcommittee will hold its first meeting in Seattle, WA, during the week of March 6th, 2023.
Responsibilities of the JC-42.9 subcommittee include generating directional or recommended automotive-specific standards expected to be applicable across different devices or modules, such as temperature range & classifications, telemetry support mechanisms, related firmware, quality/reliability requirements, and test and certification process and procedures. The subcommittee may also research various memory technologies, such as DRAM, non-volatile or otherwise, at the device or module level for optimal memory solutions for the automotive applications. The subcommittee will liaise with other JEDEC committees and external partner organizations in fulfilling its objectives.
Industry participation is welcome, and interested companies are invited to contact the JEDEC office to join JEDEC and become involved with JC-42.9. “The formation of JC-42.9 is an essential aspect of JEDEC’s role in the landscape of standards development for automotive applications,” said Mian Quddus, JEDEC’s Board of Directors Chairman. “One of JEDEC’s core strengths is the breadth of our membership, and the diverse skillsets company representatives bring to technical committee activities, and we look forward to adding value to the industry by bringing this experience to bear on standards for automotive electronics.”
About JEDEC
JEDEC is the global leader in the development of standards for the microelectronics industry. Thousands of volunteers representing over 350 member companies work together in 100+ JEDEC committees and task groups to meet the needs of every segment of the industry, for manufacturers and consumers alike. The publications and standards generated by JEDEC committees are accepted throughout the world. All JEDEC standards are available for download from the JEDEC website. For more information, visit www.jedec.org.
