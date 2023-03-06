DCD Presents RISC-V, Automotive & Cyber during Embedded World 2023

Bytom, Poland -- March 6, 2023 -- Digital Core Design invites to its booth 4-139a during the Embedded World, Nurnberg, Germany.

The show is planned for 14-16th of March and the DCD is go completely new solutions like e.g.

RISC-V 32-bit and 64-bit CPUs with extensions and peripherals

enhanced CAN ecosystem (not only) for automotive – are you ready for CAN-XL?

faster and optimized CryptOne, the cryptographic system

Apart from the above DCD engineers will give a sneak-peak into both the latest, and well-known solutions like e.g. CFD-SEMI – quantum leap for Computational Fluid Dynamics; EOL – Obsolete Parts Replacement; World’s Fastest 8051 CPU; Royalty-Free 32-bit CPU and more!

-Our customers' kept asking us about the RISC-V and safe solutions for automotive - says Jacek Hanke, DCD's CEO - as a proud member of RISC-V International, CAN in Automation and Cybersecurity Made in Europe organizations, we're ready to provide unique and innovative solutions for modern electronics.

As an example we can have a look e.g. at DCD's cryptographic solutions named CryptOne. They offer various configurations, tailored to the project needs. During the tests, the IP utilized up to 25% fewer logic cells, with the same performance - when compared to competitive designs. And when it's optimized for speed, it's achieved up to 50% higher performance, than competitive designs.

What does that mean? Ultimate performance:

Elliptic Curve NIST-P256 operations performance at 200 MHz

EC point mul: 2.5 ms

ECDSA sign: 2.6 ms

ECDSA verify: 3.2 ms

More information will be presented at the Booth 4-139a in Hall 4, during Embedded World.

Digital Core Design prepared also free entry daily tickets for Embedded World. Just send an e-mail to ew23@dcd.pl to get a free ticket.





