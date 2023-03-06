DCD Presents RISC-V, Automotive & Cyber during Embedded World 2023
Bytom, Poland -- March 6, 2023 -- Digital Core Design invites to its booth 4-139a during the Embedded World, Nurnberg, Germany.
The show is planned for 14-16th of March and the DCD is go completely new solutions like e.g.
- RISC-V 32-bit and 64-bit CPUs with extensions and peripherals
- enhanced CAN ecosystem (not only) for automotive – are you ready for CAN-XL?
- faster and optimized CryptOne, the cryptographic system
Apart from the above DCD engineers will give a sneak-peak into both the latest, and well-known solutions like e.g. CFD-SEMI – quantum leap for Computational Fluid Dynamics; EOL – Obsolete Parts Replacement; World’s Fastest 8051 CPU; Royalty-Free 32-bit CPU and more!
-Our customers' kept asking us about the RISC-V and safe solutions for automotive - says Jacek Hanke, DCD's CEO - as a proud member of RISC-V International, CAN in Automation and Cybersecurity Made in Europe organizations, we're ready to provide unique and innovative solutions for modern electronics.
As an example we can have a look e.g. at DCD's cryptographic solutions named CryptOne. They offer various configurations, tailored to the project needs. During the tests, the IP utilized up to 25% fewer logic cells, with the same performance - when compared to competitive designs. And when it's optimized for speed, it's achieved up to 50% higher performance, than competitive designs.
What does that mean? Ultimate performance:
Elliptic Curve NIST-P256 operations performance at 200 MHz
- EC point mul: 2.5 ms
- ECDSA sign: 2.6 ms
- ECDSA verify: 3.2 ms
More information will be presented at the Booth 4-139a in Hall 4, during Embedded World.
Digital Core Design prepared also free entry daily tickets for Embedded World. Just send an e-mail to ew23@dcd.pl to get a free ticket.
|
Search Silicon IP
Digital Core Design Hot IP
Related News
- Automotive Functional Safety with DCD's CAN ALL IP Core
- Digital Blocks DB9000 Display Controller & Processor IP Core Family Extends Leadership Across Medical, Industrial, Aerospace, Automotive, Communications, Computer, Monitor, Consumer, IoT, AR/VR Headsets, Wearables, Signage, and Cinema Applications
- D68HC11K with applications notes, development board & tools from Digital Core Design
- Digital Core Design introduces the newest version of the Motorola's 68000 16/32-bit microprocessor with Linux, MAC & debugger
- Renesas & CoWare Collaborate to Accelerate the Deployment of SH-based Virtual Platforms in Mobile, Automotive and Digital Imaging Applications
Breaking News
Most Popular
- Arm to list in New York
- Floadia Completes eFlash IP Qualification on TSMC 130BCD plus Process and Achieves the World's Highest Data Retention for 10 Years at 200°C
- Arteris and SiFive Partner to Accelerate RISC-V SoC Design of Edge AI Applications
- CAST Enhances RISC-V Processor Line for Low-Power and Functional Safety Applications
- Avery Design Debuts CXL Validation Suite
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page