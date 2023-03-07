Attopsemi OTP IP embedded in Fingerprints™ biometric solution to facilitate biometric technology

Hsinchu, Taiwan – March 7, 2023 -- Attopsemi, the innovative one-time programming (OTP) IP provider of the revolutionary I-fuse®, Fingerprint Cards AB (publ), a world leading biometric company based in Sweden, has launched a series of collaborations integrating the new design of I-fuse S3™ OTP, multi benefit storage and memory device, to provide several biometric applications toward semiconductor industry globally.

With the new design of I-fuse S3™, now several projects have been kicked off for the advanced applications towards the biometric market and the new design will play an important role by keeping extreme low voltage for programming, as well as providing compact 1/2 smaller IP area than previous generation. Its competitive characteristics lower the difficulty in designing and satisfy the upcoming demand from the market.

“With the arrival of the IoT era that biometric technology has brought to our daily lives, we bring worryless payments to a world where everyone can be trusted. People are allowed to go anywhere in the world making everyday purchases in a more convenient and secure way.” Said Fredrik Ramberg, Head of R&D of Payment and Access at Fingerprints. He continues, “The robust reliability of I-fuse®, the low programming voltage and small footprint gives us increased design freedom and an edge towards competition. We have been running several successful projects together and are very pleased to collaborate with Attopsemi.”

“We have been working with fingerprint for many years now and it’s an honor to have a long-term relationship with such a leader in the biometrics technology smart devices” said Shine Chung, Chairman of Attopsemi. “The growing market of biometric is potential and more collaboration in the field is expected. We are excited to provide best design with our new-gen OTP solution.”

Attopsemi provides industrial-leading OTP solutions with innovative I-fuse®. The I-fuse® IP allows customer to use alternatively 3.3V I/O voltage or 1.8V core voltage for programing at 0.18 um without charge pump, offering the most design flexibility and size competiveness. Furthermore, Fingerprints’ biometric solution is now embedded with I-fuse® and have now entered the mass production stage.





