proteanTecs Joins Intel Foundry Services (IFS) Accelerator IP Alliance Program

Partnership benefits SoC designers by accelerating time-to-market and improving design efficiencies for mutual customers

HAIFA, Israel, March 7, 2023– proteanTecs, a global leader of deep data analytics for advanced electronics, announced today that the company has joined the Intel Foundry Services (IFS) Accelerator IP Alliance program. Launched in February 2022, the IFS Accelerator program helps foundry customers smoothly bring their silicon products from idea to implementation. The IFS Accelerator IP Alliance includes a robust portfolio of leading IP partners, enabling semiconductor companies to access silicon-verified and IFS process-specific IPs for their system-on-chip (SoC) design needs.

“We are committed to building a world-class foundry business, and our IFS Accelerator IP Alliance program is one pillar in ensuring we tap the industry’s best providers to advance chip innovation on IFS’s foundry manufacturing platforms,” said Suk Lee, Vice President of Design Ecosystem Development at IFS. “proteanTecs’ technology and our continued collaboration will provide significant value to our mutual customers.”

proteanTecs’ IP technology is the enabler of its holistic monitoring solutions. The company’s on-chip monitors—known as Agents—are strategically placed during design to provide a high-resolution picture of a chip’s behavior, performance and health. These Agents generate purposeful deep data to which machine-learning algorithms are applied and made accessible in proteanTecs’ cloud and edge analytics solutions. Users gain actionable insights and alerts around the chip and system’s performance, quality and reliability, in both test and mission modes. This capability extends across the full lifecycle—from SoC characterization and high-volume manufacturing, to system ramp and production, and in-field operation.

“Joining the IFS Accelerator IP Alliance program furthers our work with IFS’s world-class foundry experts,” said Evelyn Landman, co-founder and CTO at proteanTecs. “This collaboration enables us to optimize our Agents to IFS’s process technologies as we continue to support our customers’ success at advanced nodes.”

About proteanTecs

proteanTecs is the leading provider of deep data analytics for advanced electronics monitoring. Trusted by global leaders in the datacenter, automotive, communications and mobile markets, the company provides system health and performance monitoring, from production to the field. By applying machine learning to novel data created by on-chip monitors, the company's deep data analytics solutions deliver unparalleled visibility and actionable insights—leading to new levels of quality and reliability. Founded in 2017 and backed by world-leading investors, the company is headquartered in Israel and has offices in the United States, India and Taiwan. For more information, visit www.proteanTecs.com.





