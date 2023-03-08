integrated Secure Element (iSE) for multiple applications - Hardware Security Module (HSM) - Security Enclave - Security Subsystem
CAST Announces Very Versatile I2S-TDM Digital Audio Transceiver IP Core
Extremely configurable transceiver core can provide an efficient serial audio interface for nearly every system and application.
Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey — March 8, 2023 — Semiconductor intellectual property provider CAST today announced the immediate availability of a new digital audio transceiver IP core that provides both Inter-IC Sound (I2S) and Time-Division Multiplexed (TDM) interfaces.
The new I2S-TDM I2S/TDM Multichannel Audio Transceiver has critical features and extensive options enabling customers to configure it as an efficient digital audio interface for practically any system and application. Sourced from IObundle, Lda., the new core combines IObundle’s years of experience providing digital audio interfaces with CAST’s deep understanding of customer needs, high standards for IP core quality, and extreme commitment to technical support to provide one of the best I2S/TDM transceiver cores on the market.
This full-duplex transceiver can act as either a controller or a target and supports the left- and right-justified I2S and various TDM audio data formats.
Users set key parameters at synthesis time: the number of transmit and receive serial data lines, the maximum number of transmit and receive audio channels, and the size of the Receive and Transmit FIFOs. User runtime programmable options then include the operation mode (controller or target), sample width (2 to 32 bits), sample rate (supports a range including all commonly used sample rates—32, 44.1, 48, 96 and 192 kHz—and also uncommon rates), and frame format to ensure compatibility with the widest possible range of serial audio interfaces.
An often-requested feature is the ability for the core to use a configurable number of audio data lines—versus the single transmit and receive lines typical of many transceiver cores—and to have each of these lines carry a large number of audio channels. A single I2S-TDM core can, for example, readily handle 43 audio channels at 48KHz/24-bit/100Mhz.
The I2S-TDM I2S/TDM Multichannel Audio Transceiver IP core is available now, in synthesizable Verilog for ASICs or as a targeted FPGA netlist. Royalty-free and flexible licensing terms are available. Visit the core’s web page or contact CAST Sales to learn more.
About CAST
Computer Aided Software Technologies, Inc. (CAST) is a silicon IP provider founded in 1993. CAST’s ASIC and FPGA IP product line includes microcontrollers and processors; compression engines for data, images, and video; interfaces for automotive, aerospace, and other applications; various common peripheral devices; and comprehensive SoC security modules. Learn more by visiting www.cast-inc.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
CAST, Inc. Hot IP
Related News
- Coreworks' announces Stereo and Multi-Channel Configurable Serial Audio Transceivers targeted for next generation broadcasting and digital TV products
- IObundle and CAST Partner on Audio and Graphics IP Cores
- Bluetooth Dual Mode v5.3 RF Transceiver IP Cores in 40nm ULP is available for immediate licensing for Audio SoC applications.
- DCD-SEMI introduces octa SPI IP Core for smart wear, audio and mobile
- Digital Blocks Announces 2nd Gen Audio/Video & Data Hardware Protocol Stacks Supporting MPEG2 Transport Stream (TS), RTP, and UDP/IP Protocols
Breaking News
- CAST Announces Very Versatile I2S-TDM Digital Audio Transceiver IP Core
- Tiempo Secure announces TESIC RISC-V Secure Element IP and development kit
- Socionext Introduces New 7nm ADC and DAC for 5G Direct RF Transmitters and Receivers
- sureCore announces range of off-the-shelf, ultra-low power memory IP to help fast-track power critical designs
- Orca Launches ORC5000 Platform for Low-Power ASIC Designs
Most Popular
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page