IAR Enables Robust End-to-End Embedded Security Solution with the Launch of IAR Embedded Trust
With IAR Embedded Trust, customers can easily solve their security problems, uniquely provision devices, and protect from threats at all stages of a product's lifecycle
Uppsala, Sweden; March 9, 2023 – IAR, the world leader in software and services for embedded development, is announcing today the launch of IAR Embedded Trust – the most robust end-to-end security workflow in the embedded industry. With this latest release, IAR delivers on its promise of “Security Made Simple” by helping customers manage, prioritize, and mitigate potential security problems quickly and easily.
IAR Embedded Trust protects customers’ data and devices through 4 A’s: “Anti-cloning” introduces the concept of unique identification for software applications and device hardware, which prevents counterfeits and over-production in manufacturing; “Active IP protection” with its secure key management ensures applications only run on authorized devices and only after a successful Secure Boot process, “Anti-rollback” includes software update processes and checks that are in place to protect against roll-back attacks and versioning exploits; and “Authentication” with a cryptographic assurance of a device's identity, its protected data and secrets, and running of only genuine firmware and updates, all based on a trust anchor established in every device which cannot be undermined.
This means customers can design security from the beginning of their product development through to volume manufacturing with unique device provisioning. IAR Embedded Trust is a device-agnostic security solution that allows customers to easily port their current design to a new microcontroller. This helps to shorten development time, as does the reuse of code without starting from scratch while adding powerful security features to the application.
“With this new solution, we massively enhance our product offering and help our customers to master their security challenges and prepare for pending legislations in these areas,” said Tim Woodruff, Deputy General Manager for IAR Embedded Security. “IAR Embedded Trust features advanced capabilities and pushes the boundaries of innovation while addressing security vulnerabilities in product development processes and embedded technology worldwide. It helps developers enhance their security operations and building protection from the product design phase to prevent IP and unauthorized over-production by third-party contract manufacturers. All our efforts aim to ensure that developers can take advantage of Security Made Simple when using IAR Embedded Trust.”
Please visit the IAR Embedded Trust product page to learn more.
About IAR
IAR provides world-leading software and services for embedded development, enabling companies worldwide to create secure and innovative products for today and tomorrow. Since 1983, IAR’s solutions have ensured quality, security, reliability, and efficiency in developing over one million embedded applications for companies across industries such as industrial automation, IoT, automotive and medical. IAR supports 15,000 devices from over 200 semiconductor partners. The company is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, and has sales and support offices worldwide. IAR is owned by I.A.R. Systems Group AB, listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm, Mid Cap (ticker symbol: IAR B). Learn more at www.iar.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Silex Insight partners with Crypto Quantique to deliver end-to-end IoT security
- Secure Thingz supports next-generation Secure Install technologies for IP Protection and malware prevention
- Intrinsic ID to Demonstrate Hardware Root of Trust for IoT Security at Embedded World
- Aldec Introduces End-to-end HW/SW Co-verification for Xilinx Zynq SoC FPGAs at Embedded World 2017
- MStar, Intertrust and Rambus to Showcase an Integrated, End-to-end Security Solution for 4K UHD TVs at IBC 2015
Breaking News
- TSMC's 3-nm progress report: Better than expected
- ProvenRun and SiFive deliver RISC-V-based secure Trusted Execution Environment (TEE)
- CEVA Introduces UWB Radar Platform for Automotive Child Presence Detection to Meet Emerging Safety Specifications
- Imagination launches its first edge AI course
- Think Silicon to Showcase its Latest Ultra-Low-Power Graphics and AI Solutions for Edge Computing at Embedded World 2023
Most Popular
- Socionext Introduces New 7nm ADC and DAC for 5G Direct RF Transmitters and Receivers
- BrainChip Introduces Second-Generation Akida Platform
- Attopsemi OTP IP embedded in Fingerprints™ biometric solution to facilitate biometric technology
- Arm priced at $30-70bn
- Global Semiconductor Sales Decrease 5.2% Month-to-Month in January
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page