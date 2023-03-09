CEVA Introduces UWB Radar Platform for Automotive Child Presence Detection to Meet Emerging Safety Specifications

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 9, 2023 -- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies and co-creation solutions, today announced that its RivieraWaves™ ultra-wideband (UWB) IP has been extended to support UWB-Radar for Child Presence Detection (CPD) as specified by Euro-NCAP and similar specifications in other regions.

Child Presence Detection is a safety system designed to detect and alert if a child or pet is accidently left behind in the vehicle. In Europe, Euro NCAP is actively promoting CPD through its safety rating metrics. In China, CNCAP is similarly promoting CPD and in the U.S. the Hot Cars Act has passed, and the NHTSA is reviewing CPD guidance. In-cabin radar based on UWB is proving to be an excellent technology solution for presence sensing, capable of detecting even micro movements right down to breathing rate. Using UWB radar sensors rather than alternative camera-based sensors also addresses the privacy concerns of in-cabin sensing systems, as well as supports low-light operation. Furthermore, by reusing the Secure Digital Key UWB anchor points which are increasingly common in automobiles, UWB-based CPD can be economically deployed across the automotive market spectrum, from premium to budget.

The CEVA UWB Radar solution is an add-on software package to the CEVA RivieraWaves UWB PHY and MAC IP. The solution delivers robust Breath Per Minute (bpm) detection for CPD with less than 1bpm resolution, exceeding the Euro NCAP requirements. Leveraging a coherent demodulation architecture and advanced ranging algorithms, the CEVA RivieraWaves UWB with Radar delivers excellent distance and angle measurements in the complex in-cabin environment, enabling gesture recognition and intruder alarm features. The solution can be optimized for different environments, including a configurable number of antennas. Designed for coexistence with the Car Connectivity Consortium® (CCC) Digital Key, the solution permits reuse of Digital Key UWB anchor hardware.

Tal Shalev, Vice President and General Manager of the Wireless IoT BU at CEVA, stated: "UWB Radar's ability to enhance safety through presence sensing applications is generating a lot of interest in the automotive industry and beyond. Our RivieraWaves UWB Radar IP lowers the entry barriers for the development of UWB Radar solutions that are cost- and power-efficient, and address privacy concerns. With support for FiRa and CCC and now Radar, the CEVA RivieraWaves UWB IP is a powerful enabler for chip designers looking to accelerate their solutions for these lucrative markets."

UWB Radar Extends Far Beyond Child Presence Detection

Global technology intelligence firm ABI Research forecasts that shipments of UWB enabled chips, including UWB Radar, will grow at a CAGR of 30% from 2022 to 2027 to surpass 1.4 billion units annually by 2027. In addition to surpassing the specifications for CPD, UWB Radar can deliver additional features in the car, such as intruder alerts, gesture control and automatic airbag deactivation. Beyond the car, the same UWB Radar technology can be used in applications requiring general Human Presence Detection, benefiting from the natural anonymity of radar sensing over alternatives such as vision-based detection. For example, cot infant monitoring, power-saving features for laptops and TVs, and general utility management in smart buildings. For more details about UWB applications in automotive, see Ultra-Wideband Radar To Drive Digital Key for Safety, Security and Beyond.

About CEVA-RivieraWaves UWB

CEVA-RivieraWaves UWB is a low power ultra-wideband (UWB) MAC and PHY digital platform IP based on 802.15.4 HRP, the FiRa Consortium and the Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC) requirements. It delivers secure, centimeter-level accuracy and robust location information through Time-of-Flight (ToF) ranging and Angle-of-Arrival (AoA) processing. A flexible radio interface enables CEVA-RivieraWaves UWB to be deployed with customers' own RF technology or with CEVA partners' RF IP. Complementing the CEVA-RivieraWaves UWB IP, CEVA also offers FiRa MAC software, FiRa framework software, automotive grade CCC Digital Key 3.0 MAC software, and Radar/CPD software. Addressing a wide range of use-cases, the CEVA-RivieraWaves UWB platform IP is architected for seamless integration with the RivieraWaves Bluetooth connectivity IP in multi-mode low power wireless SoCs for smartphones, automotive and other applications. For more information, visit https://www.ceva-dsp.com/product/rivierawaves-uwb-platform/.

About CEVA, Inc.

CEVA is the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies and co-creation solutions for a smarter, safer, connected world. We provide Digital Signal Processors, AI engines, wireless platforms, cryptography cores and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence. These technologies are offered in combination with our Intrinsix IP integration services, helping our customers address their most complex and time-critical integrated circuit design projects. Leveraging our technologies and chip design skills, many of the world's leading semiconductors, system companies and OEMs create power-efficient, intelligent, secure and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial, aerospace & defense and IoT.

Our DSP-based solutions include platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile, IoT and infrastructure, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low-power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For motion sensing solutions, our Hillcrest Labs sensor processing technologies provide a broad range of sensor fusion software and inertial measurement unit ("IMU") solutions for markets including hearables, wearables, AR/VR, PC, robotics, remote controls and IoT. For wireless IoT, our platforms for Bluetooth connectivity (low energy and dual mode), Wi-Fi 4/5/6 (802.11n/ac/ax), Ultra-wideband (UWB), NB-IoT and GNSS are the most broadly licensed connectivity platforms in the industry.

Visit us at www.ceva-dsp.com/ .





