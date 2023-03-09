GOMACTech 2023: Menta, a major player in semiconductors for the defense industry

Dover (DE) -- March 9, 2023 - Menta eFPGA Inc, a semiconductor IP company, confirms its positioning in the US defense market. With several projects in the military space and aeronautics sectors and an eFPGA IP technology certified for these sectors, Menta benefits from numerous partnerships such as the one announced with TSS (Trusted Semiconductor Solutions) last year.

For the record, during GOMACTech 2022, Menta and TSS announced a joint partnership to provide US defense customers access to the most flexible, adaptable, made-to-order eFGPA technology licensed by Menta ad made in the US by TSS. Menta IP technology is now integrated for military applications for US government next generation programs and mission critical systems. It completes the industrial ecosystem developed by Menta. Andes Technology Corp, Codasip, Globalfoundries U.S. Inc, Rambus and Synopsys will also be present at the GOMACTech 2023 conference and will illustrate Menta's ability to surround itself with excellent partners in order to implement its unparalleled reliable and proven semiconductor technology.

"Our technology is a response to the challenge of accelerating computing power and the obsolescence issue faced by aeronautics, space and defense sectors. Moreover, it is also the most suitable today to meet the security requirements of these sectors" said Vincent Markus, CEO of Menta.

Unlike other eFPGA vendors, Menta Inc. is the only provider to offer its IP technology in hard (GDS2) or soft (RTL) form. Using only digital functions based on standard cell libraries.

It does not rely on SEU/SEL, prone SRAM memory cells for bitstream storage. As a result, Menta Inc. offers the most reliable eFPGA IP on the market, and the easiest and fastest to implement at any foundry and any technology node.

About Menta:

Menta Inc. is the choice for ASIC and SoCs designers who need fast, right-the-first time design, and fast time to volume. Menta is the proven eFPGA pioneer whose design-adaptive standard cells-based architecture and state-of-the-art tool set provides the highest degree of design customization, best-in-class testability, and fastest time-to-volume for SoC design targeting any production node at any foundry. Menta’s eFPGAs are available as Soft RTL or Hard GDSII IP.

More information: http://www.menta-efpga.com.





