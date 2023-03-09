ProvenRun and SiFive deliver RISC-V-based secure Trusted Execution Environment (TEE)

Paris -- March 9, 2023 – ProvenRun, a global leader in embedded security and SiFive, the pioneer and leader of RISC-V computing, will demonstrate a RISC-V-based Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) at Embedded World 2023 in Nürnberg, Germany. The demonstration will feature the combination of ProvenRun’s ultra-secure ProvenCore operating system and SiFive’s WorldGuard hardware isolation solution running on a SiFive Intelligence™ X280 processor. This collaboration delivers best-in-class security for RISC-V based SoCs.

SiFive, as part of its secure open platform, SiFive Shield, offers the SiFive WorldGuard solution, a hardware-enhanced software isolation solution that provides protection against unauthorized access to memory or devices by software applications or other initiators like Direct Memory Access. This solution enables the creation of isolated domains, known as “worlds”, for secure code execution and data protection. The isolation is achieved through multiple privilege levels for each world, providing complete control over SoC-level information.

ProvenCore is a highly secure operating system that is certified to Common Criteria Evaluation Assurance Level 7 (EAL7), the highest level of security certification available. This certification recognizes the robustness and reliability of ProvenCore’s security features, making it one of the world’s most secure operating systems. ProvenCore provides a Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) that offers advanced monitoring and response capabilities, data and code protection features, and compliance with several security standards and certifications. The Common Criteria EAL7 certification of ProvenCore provides a strong foundation for meeting other security standards, such as DO-32/ED-202A, ISO 21434, IEC 64443, and SESIP. This certification demonstrates ProvenCore’s commitment to delivering the highest level of security and sets a benchmark for meeting the stringent requirements of many industries.

Trusted Execution Environments are becoming increasingly important in our interconnected world, where sensitive data and critical systems need to be protected against potential threats. The integration of ProvenRun ProvenCore and SiFive WorldGuard offers a foundational, system-level approach to securing access to system resources and creates a secure environment for the highest level of trust.

With the integration of WorldGuard, ProvenCore further strengthens its commitment to delivering the highest levels of security for RISC-V based architectures. The SiFive WorldGuard solution provides hardware-based isolation and protection, allowing ProvenCore to offer an unprecedented level of security to its customers in a variety of industries, including automotive, defense and aerospace, and industrial.

At Embedded World 2023, ProvenRun will showcase ProvenCore in action with SiFive WorldGuard integration through a live demonstration on a SiFive Intelligence X280 RISC-V platform. Attendees will have the opportunity to see firsthand how ProvenCore and SiFive WorldGuard provide a secure and trusted environment for critical operations and applications.

“We are thrilled to showcase our integration with SiFive WorldGuard at Embedded World 2023,” said Thierry Chesnais, CEO of ProvenCore. “This is a significant milestone in our effort to provide RISC-V based devices with the most secure and trustworthy operating systems available, and we are excited for attendees to witness it in action.”

The ProvenCore secure OS/TEE with SiFive WorldGuard hardware isolation solution is now available for deployment. Device makers can now benefit from a solution that provides a secure and trustworthy environment for their critical operations and applications.

“Combining ProvenRun ProvenCore software and SiFive WorldGuard hardware addresses system-level hardware and software isolation with a certifiable solution,” said Phil Dworsky, Global Head of Strategic Alliances at SiFive.

ABOUT PROVENRUN

ProvenRun’s mission is to provide customers with the Trusted Products and Services that will help them Embed Security within their infrastructure of connected devices wherever this is required, at the chip, device, edge or cloud levels. With our security consulting services and secure-by-design off-the-shelf product solutions, we resolve the security challenges arising from the IoT revolution while dramatically improving the protection against remote cyberattacks. For more information, www.provenrun.com.

ABOUT SIFIVE

As the pioneers who introduced RISC-V to the world, SiFive is transforming the future of compute by bringing the limitless potential of RISC-V to the highest performance and most data-intensive applications in the world. SiFive’s unrivaled compute platforms have enabled leading technology companies around the world to innovate, optimize and deliver the most advanced solutions of tomorrow across every market segment of chip design, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, automotive, data center, mobile, and consumer. With SiFive, the future of RISC-V has no limits. For more information, please visit SiFive.com.





