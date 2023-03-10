ASICFPGA releases new ISP core supporting AXI4-Lite, AXI4-Stream, new AE, and new AWB

March 10, 2023 -- ASICFPGA has announced the release of a new ISP core and demo board that supports AXI4-Lite, AXI4-Stream interface, new AE, and new AWB. The ISP cores, which include the HDR, Star, and Pro versions, support Multiple Pixel Processing of 1, 2, or 4 pixels per clock. Additionally, the new core is capable of supporting 4Kp60 and 4Kp120 at the FPGA device.



Features of new ISP core:

Support for image sensors ranging from 256x256 to 8192x8192 in size, including 4Kp60 and 4Kp120

Multiple pixel processing of 1, 2, or 4 pixels per clock

Support for AXI4-Lite and AXI4-Stream interfaces

Improved dynamic range with new AE of 17x15 windows and RGB Histograms

Improved White balance with new AWB of 128x96 windows and Color temperature detection

HDR processing for two/three multiple exposure images

WDR (Shadow/Highlight compensation, back light compensation)

Defect correction

Lens shading correction

High-quality interpolation

New advanced 2D noise reduction and 3D Motion Adaptive noise reduction

Color correction

Gamma correction

Edge enhancement

Feature of new demo board:

Support Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC ZCU104 Evaluation Kit

Support for 4K HDMI output

Support for Sony IMX585 image sensor with a size of 1/1.2 inches and 2.9um x 2.9um pixel size

Capable of 4K resolution and 3 frames DOL-HDR at 30fps

Capable of 4K resolution and 2 frames Clear HDR at 30fps

Capable of normal mode at 4K resolution and 30/60fps





