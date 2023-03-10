ASICFPGA releases new ISP core supporting AXI4-Lite, AXI4-Stream, new AE, and new AWB
March 10, 2023 -- ASICFPGA has announced the release of a new ISP core and demo board that supports AXI4-Lite, AXI4-Stream interface, new AE, and new AWB. The ISP cores, which include the HDR, Star, and Pro versions, support Multiple Pixel Processing of 1, 2, or 4 pixels per clock. Additionally, the new core is capable of supporting 4Kp60 and 4Kp120 at the FPGA device.
Features of new ISP core:
|Ad
| Image Signal Processor IP
5M pixel sensor support Image Signal Processing (ISP) IP
UHD Image Signal Processing (ISP) Pipeline
- Support for image sensors ranging from 256x256 to 8192x8192 in size, including 4Kp60 and 4Kp120
- Multiple pixel processing of 1, 2, or 4 pixels per clock
- Support for AXI4-Lite and AXI4-Stream interfaces
- Improved dynamic range with new AE of 17x15 windows and RGB Histograms
- Improved White balance with new AWB of 128x96 windows and Color temperature detection
- HDR processing for two/three multiple exposure images
- WDR (Shadow/Highlight compensation, back light compensation)
- Defect correction
- Lens shading correction
- High-quality interpolation
- New advanced 2D noise reduction and 3D Motion Adaptive noise reduction
- Color correction
- Gamma correction
- Edge enhancement
Feature of new demo board:
- Support Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC ZCU104 Evaluation Kit
- Support for 4K HDMI output
- Support for Sony IMX585 image sensor with a size of 1/1.2 inches and 2.9um x 2.9um pixel size
- Capable of 4K resolution and 3 frames DOL-HDR at 30fps
- Capable of 4K resolution and 2 frames Clear HDR at 30fps
- Capable of normal mode at 4K resolution and 30/60fps
|
Search Silicon IP
ASICFPGA Hot IP
Related News
- Xylon Releases a Complete Multi-Channel HDR ISP IP Suite
- intoPIX releases a new range of 8K TICO-XS IP-cores supporting the JPEG XS standard
- DMP releases IP Core "ZIA ISP"
- Renesas Releases Major Update of Flexible Software Package Supporting RA Family of 32-Bit Arm Cortex-M Microcontrollers
- PCS Releases New 3GPP LTE Release 14-Compliant NB-IoT Transceiver IP Supporting High-Band and Low-Band Operation
Breaking News
- EU Chips Act: Key Intellectual Property Considerations
- Cadence Verisium AI-Driven Verification Platform Accelerates Debug Productivity for Renesas
- ASICFPGA releases new ISP core supporting AXI4-Lite, AXI4-Stream, new AE, and new AWB
- AmberSemi Announces Successful Tapeout of Silicon Chip for Patented AC Direct DC Power Delivery Technology
- TSMC's 3-nm progress report: Better than expected
Most Popular
- TSMC's 3-nm progress report: Better than expected
- Renesas to Demonstrate First AI Implementations on the Arm Cortex-M85 Processor Featuring Helium Technology at Embedded World
- Socionext Introduces New 7nm ADC and DAC for 5G Direct RF Transmitters and Receivers
- BrainChip Introduces Second-Generation Akida Platform
- Tiempo Secure announces TESIC RISC-V Secure Element IP and development kit
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page