TSMC February 2023 Revenue Report
HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Mar. 10, 2023 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for February 2023: On a consolidated basis, revenue for February 2023 was approximately NT$163.17 billion, a decrease of 18.4 percent from January 2023 and an increase of 11.1 percent from February 2022. Revenue for January through February 2023 totaled NT$363.23 billion, an increase of 13.8 percent compared to the same period in 2022.
TSMC February Revenue Report (Consolidated):
(Unit: NT$ million)
|Period
|Net Revenues
|February 2023
|163,174
|January 2023
|200,051
|M-o-M Increase (Decrease) %
|(18.4)
|February 2022
|146,933
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|11.1
|January to February 2023
|363,225
|January to February 2023
|319,109
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|13.8
|
