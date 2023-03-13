TSMC February 2023 Revenue Report

HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Mar. 10, 2023 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for February 2023: On a consolidated basis, revenue for February 2023 was approximately NT$163.17 billion, a decrease of 18.4 percent from January 2023 and an increase of 11.1 percent from February 2022. Revenue for January through February 2023 totaled NT$363.23 billion, an increase of 13.8 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

TSMC February Revenue Report (Consolidated):

(Unit: NT$ million)

Period Net Revenues February 2023 163,174 January 2023 200,051 M-o-M Increase (Decrease) % (18.4) February 2022 146,933 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 11.1 January to February 2023 363,225 January to February 2023 319,109 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 13.8





