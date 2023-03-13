1G Ethernet PHY IP Cores is now available with Blackbox licensing option in various technology nodes for advanced networking applications
March 13, 2023– T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is pleased to announce its best-selling GbE (10/100/1000 Base-T) PHY IP Core’s availability for immediate licensing as a Blackbox License for Single Use and Multi use projects. This popular Networking IP cores has a unique power usage and Size characteristic that helps in its simple integration into any Subsystem and can be ported to or developed in any major Fab and corresponding process Nodes.
The Gigabit Ethernet PHY IP Core is extracted from production chips and is a highly integrated single chip for Giga 10/100/1000 Ethernet applications. With the availability of the GPHY IP as a Blackbox License, this IEEE 802.3u/ab compliant single-port Giga Ethernet physical layer transceiver with a very low power consumption can now be procured for single use projects. With support for 10BASE-T, 100BASE-T, and 1000BASE-T operation, this Ethernet IP core also has a strong automated negotiation feature, automatic media speed/duplex selection, and protocol selection for a more flexible and controlled solution.
The Blackbox 1G Ethernet PHY IP Core has support for both Half Duplex and Full Duplex modes, the GPHY has a leading-edge jitter tolerance and a Built-in-self-test including pattern generator/checkers. It also possesses built in error counters and self-monitoring techniques, including signal quality monitoring with On-chip transmit wave-shaping. The GPHY IP cores is an On-chip hybrid circuit and supports BroadR-Reach™ for use in automotive applications. Additional feature of Power down mode, interrupt support helps make it a very Power efficient solution.
This GPHY IP Core uses either RGMII or GMII to connect to the Media Access Control Layer (MAC). It could support UTP5/UTP3 cable for 10BASE-Te Ethernet or Unshielded Twisted Pair Category 5 Cable (UTP5) for 100BASE-TX Fast Ethernet and 1000BASE-T Giga Ethernet. The IP Cores' LED indicators for link mode, status, speed, activity, and collision are supported by IEEE 1500 standard for SoC testing integration. These features work together to provide an enhanced networking experience.
1G Ethernet PHY IP Core can also be licensed as a WhiteBox solution, with an unlimited and perpetual licensing model, where it is available with full modification rights (spec change, bug corrections, process node porting) granted to the user. The Gigabit Ethernet PHY IP Cores has also been used in semiconductor industry’s Data Servers, Automotive, Multimedia devices, Routers, and other Consumer Electronics….
In addition to 1G Ethernet PHY IP Cores, T2M ‘s broad silicon Interface IP Core Portfolio includes USB, PCIe, Serial ATA, HDMI, Display Port, MIPI, DDR, programmable SerDes, SD/eMMCs and many more Controllers with matching PHYs, available in major Fabs in process geometries as small as 6nm. They can also be ported to other foundries and leading-edge processes nodes on request.
About T2M: T2MIP is the global independent semiconductor technology experts, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your Wearables, IOT, Communications, Storage, Servers, Networking, TV, STB and Satellite SoCs. For more information, please visit: www.t-2-m.com
Availability: These Semiconductor Interface IP Cores are available for immediate licensing either stand alone or with pre-integrated Controllers and PHYs. For more information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request / MailTo
