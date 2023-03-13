CEVA Wi-Fi 6 IP Powers ESWIN ECR6600 Smart Connectivity IC

NUREMBERG, GERMANY, March 13, 2023 -- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies and co-creation solutions, today announced that Beijing ESWIN Technology Group Co. Ltd ("ESWIN") a semiconductor products and services supplier, has licensed and deployed the RivieraWaves Wi-Fi 6 1x1 IP platform in its ECR6600 smart connectivity IC targeting smart homes, smart transportation, industrial IoT and more. Global technology intelligence firm ABI Research forecasts that shipments of Wi-Fi 6 enabled chips will grow at a CAGR of 21% from 2022 to 2027 to surpass 3.8 billion units annually by 2027.

"Leveraging CEVA's Wi-Fi IP for the development of our ECR6600 product allowed us to rapidly develop a fully-featured, robust connectivity IC and target the tremendous opportunity for Wi-Fi 6 chipsets in the consumer and IoT markets," said Haolu Xie, General Manager of the Smart Connectivity Business Unit at ESWIN. "The CEVA team provided excellent engineering support and expertise throughout the development cycle and we look forward to continuing to work closely together."

"We congratulate ESWIN on their success in introducing their ECR6600 connectivity IC to the market," said Tal Shalev, Vice President and General Manager of the Wireless IoT Business Unit at CEVA. "Wi-Fi 6 is a hot commodity right now as developers look to create low power Wi-Fi 6 IoT applications. ESWIN offers a compelling solution for this market and we look forward to sharing in their success."

CEVA's RivieraWaves Wi-Fi 6 IP platforms provide comprehensive solutions for the integration of Wi-Fi connectivity into any IC or SoC design. incorporates PHY modem functions and MAC functions, including Lower MAC (LMAC) and Full MAC software protocol stacks. The IP is provided with an integration-ready processor and operating system-agnostic platform, simplifying deployment. A flexible radio interface allows the platforms to be deployed with various partners' Wi-Fi RF IP, enabling optimal selection of foundry and process node. An optimized Wi-Fi & Bluetooth coexistence interface with a Packet Traffic Arbiter is also available for smooth simultaneous operation for combo chips. With more than 3 billion CEVA-powered Bluetooth and Wi-Fi devices shipped to date and dozens of licensees, the RivieraWaves Bluetooth and Wi-Fi IPs are widely deployed in consumer, smart home, industrial and IoT devices with many of the world's leading semiconductors companies and OEMs. For more information on RivieraWaves Wi-Fi 6 platforms, go to https://www.ceva-dsp.com/product/rivierawaves-wi-fi-platforms/

About Beijing ESWIN Technology Group Co. Ltd

Beijing ESWIN Technology Group Co. Ltd., is a semiconductor products and services supplier, with its core businesses in IC and Solutions, Silicon Materials, Advanced Packaging and Testing. IC and Solutions Business focuses on mobile devices, smart homes, smart transportation, industrial IoT and other application scenarios, providing customers with IC and solutions in six categories - multimedia system, smart computing, smart connectivity, display interaction, automotive system, and power management. ESWIN Group boasts an R&D and management team who have rich experiences in global semiconductor field. With its headquarters located in Beijing, ESWIN has R&D centers in Beijing, Haining, Hefei, Chengdu, Xi'an, Shanghai, Nanjing, Changsha, Suzhou, UK, South Korea, and has manufacturing bases in Xi'an and Chengdu. Marketing and sales branches have been set up in Beijing, Shenzhen. Shanghai, Qingdao, Chengdu, Mianyang, Guangzhou, Hangzhou, Fuqing, Hefei, Nanjing, South Korea, US, Japan. For more information, visit http://www.eswin.com/en/index.php.

About CEVA, Inc.

CEVA is the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies and integrated IP solutions for a smarter, safer, connected world. We provide Digital Signal Processors, AI engines, wireless platforms, cryptography cores and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence. These technologies are offered in combination with our Intrinsix IP integration services, helping our customers address their most complex and time-critical integrated circuit design projects. Leveraging our technologies and chip design skills, many of the world's leading semiconductors, system companies and OEMs create power-efficient, intelligent, secure and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial, aerospace & defense and IoT.

Our DSP-based solutions include platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile, IoT and infrastructure, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low-power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For motion sensing solutions, our Hillcrest Labs sensor processing technologies provide a broad range of sensor fusion software and inertial measurement unit ("IMU") solutions for markets including hearables, wearables, AR/VR, PC, robotics, remote controls and IoT. For wireless IoT, our platforms for Bluetooth connectivity (low energy and dual mode), Wi-Fi 4/5/6 (802.11n/ac/ax), Ultra-wideband (UWB), NB-IoT and GNSS are the most broadly licensed connectivity platforms in the industry.

