At Embedded World 2023, Dolphin Design showcases AI-based vision applications at sub-mW level that fit in less than 1MB RAM

Grenoble --March 14, 2023. Dolphin Design, a leader in silicon IPs for Very Edge Computing embedding AI, is demonstrating at Embedded World 2023 its total solution for AI-based vision SoCs, which comprises a scalable and highly energy-efficient NN accelerator IP, an easy-to-use SDK, up to a library of efficient and ultra-compact AI models. The technology breakthrough from Dolphin Design is showcased through a device-like smart camera demonstrator called CamCube. It proves feasible to run AI-based vision applications, such as gesture recognition and tracking of people and hands, at a record-breaking budget of less than 1 mW with 20 frames per second, while fitting in less than 1MB of on-chip memory.

“Ultra-compact AI models for vision combined with highly energy-efficient silicon hardware not only meet the pressing demand from devices makers, but it also paves the way for innovation in connected devices!” says Philippe Berger, CEO of Dolphin Design.

CamCube in action

“We built the CamCube device demonstrator with two goals in mind. The first one is to inspire and show silicon designers that bringing intelligent vision into a power-friendly and cost-effective ambient computing SoC is now possible, but also easy & fast. The second one is to showcase to devices makers aiming at wearable applications that solutions exist to turn their bright ideas into solutions for the mass market.”, adds Philippe Berger.

CamCube is a small and low-cost hardware module that detects people, tracks hands, performs gesture recognition, and enables voice interfaces. It can operate on battery for days and a standard USB-C port enables powering and integrating it with existing embedded system.

It embeds a demonstration chip specifically designed by Dolphin Design to prove, on silicon, the possibility of achieving unprecedent energy-efficiency through the combination of the company’s silicon IPs. The gesture recognition demonstration, which fits on the 1 MB RAM on-chip memory, runs within sub-mW power budget at 20 inferences per second. This is also made possible through the partnership with Neovision, an AI Engineering Consulting company, specializing in Deep Learning & Computer Vision. Neovision provides a new class of ultra-compact, but efficient, deep learning models for vision that leverages the unique capabilities of Raptor, the Dolphin Design’s NN accelerator IP.

The demochip in the CamCube leverages Dolphin Design’s silicon IP design platforms, in particular Raptor, the company’s ultra-low power Edge AI accelerator IP which was awarded in 2022 by an Embedded Award, that is capable to run high-performance machine learning models.

Raptor is a pure digital and scalable silicon IP. It re-invents energy efficiency through a technology-independent near-memory computing architecture that truly minimizes data movement to save system-level energy in comparison with traditional Edge AI architectures. Dolphin Design’s engineering team co-designed Raptor hardware and its SDK to drastically increase AI computing efficiency for allowing ambient computing to finally take off.

“Join us for a meeting with our team at Embedded World in Nuremberg (Germany), from the 14th to 16th of March. You will get a real demonstration and lively explanations on our unique IP recipe to help you design smart and extremely energy-efficient SoCs. We are located in the Embedded Vision area, hall 2 stand 452”, concludes Philippe Berger.

About Dolphin Design

DOLPHIN DESIGN, a subsidiary of Soitec, is a fast-growing IP provider and Turnkey Design Service company. Their unique know-how in optimizing energy efficiency earned Dolphin Design the honor of being one of the 1,000 companies worldwide to receive the Solar Impulse label. Dolphin Design enables companies to realize their vision in different verticals such as edge IoT, AIoT, multimedia, AI and 5G, or automotive and aerospace markets wherever energy efficiency and/or low power consumption is a necessity.

Our mantra to our customers is simple: “Tell us your biggest dream. Dare the impossible. We make it happen”.

For more information, please visit https://www.dolphin-design.fr/





