ASUS IoT Announces Tinker V

First RISC-V single-board computer (SBC) from ASUS IoT embraces open-source architecture for industrial IoT developers

TAIPEI, TAIWAN — March 14, 2023 — ASUS IoT, the global AIoT solution provider, today announced the all-new Tinker V — a versatile single-board computer (SBC) powered by a 64-bit RISC-V-based processor, which supports both Linux Debian and Yocto operating systems. Tinker V packs features rich connectivity into a compact Pico-ITX form factor, and pairs assured longevity with reliable support, making it the ideal choice for diverse IoT and gateway applications.

Embracing open-source RISC-V architecture for enhanced IoT developer choice and flexibility

The RISC-V processor in Tinker V employs the open-source Instruction Set Architecture (ISA), based on Reduced Instruction Set (RISC) principles. Compared with traditional x86 and Arm platforms, the defining benefit of RISC-V is that ISA is open source. Both individual developers and enterprises can change, optimize and deploy freely based on the RISC-V architecture — bypassing licensing and copyright fees. The launch of Tinker V, based on RISC-V, represents ASUS IoT’s ongoing commitment to accelerating IoT technologies, providing convenient and efficient environments for people everywhere.

Ideal for industrial IoT applications

The all-new Tinker V SBC is specially designed to run Linux Debian and Yocto. Featuring an ultra-compact size, it provides impressive power, comprehensive functionality and rich connectivity — making it the perfect choice for a diverse range of industrial IoT applications. Specially, Tinker V is equipped with a Renesas RZ/Five MPU, which incorporates the RISC-V AndesCore™ AX45MP single-core supporting 1.0 GHz operating frequencies. It is also engineered with a broad spread of peripheral connectors for industrial use, including GPIO, micro-USB, dual gigabit Ethernet, a pair of CAN bus interfaces and two RS232 COM ports. It also benefits from 1 GB of built-in RAM and an optional 16 GB eMMC, while supporting a wide range of operating temperatures from as low as -20°C to as high as 60°C.

Strong collaboration fosters the fast-growing RISC-V ecosystem

Commenting on the launch of Tinker V, Shigeki Kato, Vice President of Renesas' Enterprise Infrastructure Business Division said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with ASUS and witness how our general-purpose RZ/Five MPU can contribute to the expansion of RISC-V in IoT systems. ASUS has been instrumental in integrating our device in the Tinker V SBC and we look forward to introducing more comprehensive RISC-V-based MPU solutions to our customers through our collaboration.”

Dr. Charlie Su, President and CTO of Andes Technology, added: “Andes has collaborated with ASUS IoT for the exciting Tinker V product. This powerful single-board computer employs the Andes AX45MP, and I look forward to seeing more devices from innovators in the global industrial market embedded with Andes’ advanced RISC-V processor families.”

With the purchase of Tinker V, customers receive the assurance of at least five years of support from ASUS IoT, and dedicated on-site technical support is available to shorten customer development cycles and accelerate application deployment.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

ASUS IoT Tinker V samples will be available in Q2. Please contact your local ASUS representative for further information.

About ASUS IoT

ASUS IoT is a sub-brand of ASUS dedicated to the creation of incredible solutions in the fields of AI and IoT. Our mission is to become a trusted provider of embedded systems and partner to the wider AIoT solutions ecosystem. ASUS IoT strives to deliver best-in-class products and services across diverse vertical markets, and to partner with customers in the development of fully integrated and rapid time-to-market applications that drive efficiency — providing convenient, efficient and secure living and working environments for people everywhere.

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, ASUS is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies for tomorrow, garners more than 11 awards every day for quality, innovation and design, and is ranked among Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies.

About Andes Technology

Eighteen years in business and a Founding Premier member of RISC-V International, Andes is publicly-listed company (TWSE: 6533; SIN: US03420C2089; ISIN: US03420C1099) and a leading supplier of high-performance/low-power 32/64-bit embedded processor IP solutions, and the driving force in taking RISC-V mainstream. Andes’ fifth-generation AndeStar™ architecture adopted the RISC-V as the base. Its V5 RISC-V CPU families range from tiny 32-bit cores to advanced 64-bit

Out-of-Order processors with DSP, FPU, Vector, Linux, superscalar, and/or multi/many-core capabilities. The annual volume of Andes-Embedded SoCs has exceeded 3 billion in 2021 and continues to rise. By the end of 2022, the cumulative volume of Andes-Embedded™ SoCs has surpassed 12 billion. For more information, please visit https://www.andestech.com.





