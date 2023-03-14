Imagination and Telechips drive automotive display diversity with hardware virtualization

Dolphin3 automotive processor with Imagination GPU technology for advanced graphics and compute on show at Embedded World

London, England - March 14, 2023 – Imagination Technologies and Telechips, a global fabless semiconductor company for connectivity and multimedia in automotive and smart homes, are showing the future of rich and vivid user interfaces for in-vehicle infotainment (IVI), cockpit and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) at Embedded World 2023.

The Telechips TCC805x (Dolphin3) processor family is built on extensive market knowledge accumulated over a decade of Telechips’ leadership in the market and utilises Imagination’s PowerVR Series9XTP graphics core to provide great performance for both 2D and 3D graphics. The technology will be on display at Embedded World 2023 in Nuremberg, Hall 4 Booth 558.

Stanley Kim, VP Worldwide Business, Telechips, says: “With electric vehicles expected to take a significant market share in the next five years, the focus for embedded automotive SoCs is shifting towards high-efficiency and high-performance solutions. This means the place to start the design journey is at the IP level. We chose Imagination for its rich history in market-leading power, performance and area (PPA) for automotive GPU solutions. By integrating PowerVR technology within our Dolphin3 chip we’ve added robust virtualization capabilities on top of efficient graphics.”

The Dolphin3 processor makes use of the Series9XTP’s HyperLane hardware virtualization technology to enable a hypervisor-less cockpit (HLC) solution. This solution manages multi-display and multi-channel camera inputs and handles both the image signal processing sub-systems and the built-in microcontroller systems to support an isolated safety island to ensure functional safety.

Jake Kochnowicz, Senior Director of Product Management, Imagination, says: “It is an exciting time in the automotive industry, as increasing consumer demands on user experience drive innovation at all levels, and companies such as Telechips rise to the challenge with great smart cockpit solutions such as the Dolphin3. As a hypervisor-less solution (HLS), the Dolphin3 makes it possible for manufacturers to deploy different operating systems affordably and securely on a single chip. Imagination’s PowerVR GPU fully complements Telechips’ SoC design, ensuring OEMs can safely run critical tasks by priority, giving them a dynamic edge in a highly competitive market.”

PowerVR Series9XTP, based on Imagination’s renowned tile-based deferred rendering architecture, includes a wider ALU design, visually lossless PVRIC4 image compression, an advanced scalable compute cluster architecture and high-efficiency compression technology including parameter compression and PVRTC™ texture compression. It also offers an enhanced scheduling architecture and dedicated housekeeping processors.

Imagination will be at Embedded World showcasing its latest solutions for embedded systems. In addition to GPU, Imagination will also be exhibiting its Catapult RSIC-V CPUs, connectivity and AI accelerator solutions, as part of its heterogeneous approach to chip design. Visit booth Hall 4 Booth 558.

About Telechips

Telechips is a global fabless semiconductor supplier, which provides SoC and MCU for the automotive industry and leads the system semiconductor market with its advanced products and technologies in the field of connectivity and multimedia semiconductors. Telechips takes a holistic approach to its solutions combining chipset, development environment, hardware design reference and core technology for maximum efficiency and convenience in fields ranging from IVI (In-Vehicle Infotainment) to digital clusters and cockpit systems. Its solutions have furthermore found particular demand in the realms of high-level security, low-power high-performance technology and ADAS-related systems. For more information, interested persons are encouraged to visit www.telechips.com.

About Imagination Technologies

Imagination is a UK-based company that creates silicon and software IP (intellectual property) designed to give its customers an edge in competitive global technology markets. Its GPU, CPU and AI technologies enable outstanding power, performance, and area (PPA), fast time-to-market and lower total cost of ownership. Products based on Imagination IP are used by billions of people across the globe in their smartphones, cars, homes, and workplaces.

See www.imaginationtech.com.





