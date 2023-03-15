Telechips showcases Arm-based Dolphin5 automotive SoC at embedded world 2023

The Dolphin5 automotive SoC is based on an Arm heterogenous compute solution comprised of CPU, GPU, and NPU IP

Munich, Germany --March 14, 2023 — Telechips Inc., the leading automotive supplier of SoC solutions from South Korea, will showcase its new and next-generation Dolphin5 and N-Dolphin automotive chips at the embedded world trade fair in Nuremberg (Arm booth, Hall 4 Stand 4-504 and CoreAVI booth, Hall 4 Stand 4-638) from 14 to 16 March 2023. To meet the high-performance, safety, power and scalability requirements of automotive applications such as Advanced Driver-assistance Systems (ADAS) and Digital Cockpit including IVI systems, Telechips selected a leading-edge suite of Arm IP to power its next-generation of automotive chips, including the Dolphin5.

For the first time in Europe, embedded world conference attendees will be able to see the design and performance of the Dolphin5 and N-Dolphin, both built to meet the critical requirements of next-generation vehicles. Previously, during the January 2023 CES in Las Vegas, visitors in North America were able to see the design and performance of the new Dolphin5 and N-Dolphin SoCs for themselves. Telechips attracted much attention with their product presentations and received strong positive feedback from visitors from the automotive industry.

Using the Arm Mali™-G78AE graphics processor with functional safety capabilities along with the Arm Cortex®-A76 processor and Arm Ethos™-N78 Neural Processing Unit (NPU), the Dolphin5 is a high-performance, low-power SoC primed to meet the increasing demands of infotainment and ADAS applications in modern vehicles. The N-Dolphin is designed to support the execution of novel AI algorithms such as image processing for various in-car camera applications. Both systems support the latest Android and Linux-based infotainment releases and integrate continuous cybersecurity management capabilities.

“The automotive industry is at a critical inflection point and the foundational technology of vehicles is being re-examined to better meet the needs of the consumer — this requires safe, scalable and power-efficient computing,” said Tom Conway, senior director of product management, Automotive Line of Business, Arm. “The Dolphin5 SoC is a great example of Telechips‘s leadership in addressing the demands of infotainment and ADAS applications today and in the future, and we look forward to continuing to collaborate to meet the evolving needs of the automotive industry.”

"At embedded world we will be publicly presenting the latest generation of our Arm®-based products to a specialist audience for the first time," explains Tony Park, Regional Director Europe at Telechips Inc.

Telechips plans to launch new products in 2023 that will become essential for the rapidly developing vehicle E/E architecture. These include the "AXON", a new network gateway processor and the "VCP 2nd generation", an actuator-integrated multifunction microcontroller.

"This product roadmap confirms the performance of our solutions and gives the automotive industry the security of always using state-of-the-art technology with Telechips. We are therefore pleased to be presenting our latest SoC solutions as part of the embedded world 2023 in Nuremberg. We are confident that we can offer our customers the best possible performance and reliability," adds Park.

About CoreAVI

CoreAVI is the global leader in architecting and delivering safety critical graphics and compute software drivers and libraries, embedded ‘system on chip’ and discrete graphics processor components, and certifiable platform hardware IP. CoreAVI’s comprehensive software suite enables development and deployment of complete safety critical solutions for automotive, industrial and aerospace applications requiring certification to the highest integrity levels coupled with full lifecycle support. CoreAVI’s solutions support both graphics and compute applications including safe autonomy, machine vision and AI in the automotive, unmanned vehicle and industrial IoT markets, as well as commercial and military avionics systems. www.coreavi.com

About Telechips

Telechips is a global fabless semiconductor supplier, which provides SoC and MCU for the automotive industry and leads the system semiconductor market with its advanced products and technologies in the field of connectivity and multimedia semiconductors. Telechips takes a holistic approach to its solutions combining chipset, development environment, hardware design reference and core technology for maximum efficiency and convenience in fields ranging from IVI (In-Vehicle Infotainment) to digital clusters and cockpit systems. Its solutions have furthermore found particular demand in the realms of high-level security, low-power high-performance technology and ADAS-related systems. For more information, interested persons are encouraged to visit www.telechips.com.





