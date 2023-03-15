NIST-Certified Random Number Generator, software-only implementation using SRAM start-up values as source of randomness
Introducing Signature IP Corporation - Providing a Configurable And Flexible Platform for SoC Development
Explore the Design Space and Achieve the Ideal Architecture With iNoCulator™ NoC Configurator, Supporting Coherent and Non-Coherent Networks-on-Chip
MILPITAS, Calif.-- March 15, 2023 -- Signature IP Corporation, a startup focused on providing a configurable and flexible platform for System-on-Chip (SoC) development, today officially launched the company and publicly announced availability of its first products. Signature IP’s initial products are focused on fast and flexible implementation of Networks-on-Chip (NoCs), with future products enabling a platform-based approach to SoC development which is physically-aware and NoC-aware, delivering industry-standard interfaces and interconnect within and between silicon dies.
“Signature IP was founded with the purpose to make it easy to design and configure the NoC backbone within a chip and benefit from the flexibility of exploring the design space before committing to an architecture,” said Purna Mohanty, CEO of Signature IP Corporation. “There are few commercial NoC providers to choose from, and they are typically very restrictive in their architectures and commercial terms. Our flexible iNoCulator™ NoC configuration tool enables customers to experiment with their SoC architecture and simulate it in real time so they can optimize it at the top level. We aim to speed our customers to market via top-down design exploration and optimization, configurability and flexibility, along with excellent customer support.”
Signature IP is focused on making the design of the NoC – the backbone of the chip – fast, flexible and configurable. Signature’s iNoCulator NoC Configurator enables customers to easily change the NoC topology, experiment with different configuration settings, and instantly simulate the results to measure throughput and latency. iNoCulator makes it possible to explore the design space at the top level of the chip before making major architectural decisions. Offered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), iNoCulator makes tool access easy and reduces the IT burden on customers, while delivering custom-configured NoC designs to users in clear, readable Register Transfer Level (RTL) format. iNoCulator can generate both Coherent and Non-Coherent NoCs in a variety of topologies, supporting multiple protocols, bus widths, and clocking and power control schemes that integrate easily with block-level RTL designs.
For more information about Signature IP products, please visit https://www.signatureip.ai/.
About Signature IP Corporation:
Signature IP was founded in 2021 to develop advanced Network-on-Chip (NoC) solutions that form the basis for a full platform for SoC design. Signature IP features 120+ person-years of engineering leadership in interconnect, networking, datacenter, storage and connectivity IP, from specification to production. Signature’s team has an extensive engineering background with expertise in interconnects, interfaces, bus protocols, CPUs and AI processing. The company is based in Milpitas, California. For more information, please visit https://www.signatureip.ai/.
|
Search Silicon IP
Signature IP Corporation Hot IP
Related News
- Xilinx and Xylon Deliver Flexible, Low-Cost Programmable logiTAP Platform for Embedded GUI System Development
- Xilinx Announces Flexible Platform for 100G Optical Transport Network Solutions Development and Smooth Transition to 400G
- Edge Impulse and BrainChip Partner to Further AI Development with Support for the Akida platform
- KI-FLEX AI chip tapes out with flexible videantis processor platform
- Marvell Announces Innovative CXL Development Platform for Multi-Host Memory Pooling
Breaking News
- Introducing Signature IP Corporation - Providing a Configurable And Flexible Platform for SoC Development
- proteanTecs Collaborates with BAE Systems to Enable a Zero Trust Supply Chain for Defense Applications
- VeriSilicon delivered multi-format hardware video decoder Hantro VC9000D supporting 8K@120FPS VVC/H.266 to customers
- Ashling and Imagination announce Ashling's RiscFree™ C/C++ SDK support for RISC-V-based Catapult family
- Telechips showcases Arm-based Dolphin5 automotive SoC at embedded world 2023
Most Popular
- TSMC's 3-nm progress report: Better than expected
- Intrinsic ID Launches Software to Protect Billions of Smart, Connected Devices Addressing Worldwide Cybersecurity Challenges
- Total Revenue of Top 10 Foundries Fell by 4.7% QoQ for 4Q22 and Will Slide Further for 1Q23, Says TrendForce
- EU Chips Act: Key Intellectual Property Considerations
- Intrinsic Semiconductor Technologies Secures £7m Investment to Solve the Memory Bottleneck for Data Hungry Applications
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page