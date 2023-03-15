Introducing Signature IP Corporation - Providing a Configurable And Flexible Platform for SoC Development

Explore the Design Space and Achieve the Ideal Architecture With iNoCulator™ NoC Configurator, Supporting Coherent and Non-Coherent Networks-on-Chip

MILPITAS, Calif.-- March 15, 2023 -- Signature IP Corporation, a startup focused on providing a configurable and flexible platform for System-on-Chip (SoC) development, today officially launched the company and publicly announced availability of its first products. Signature IP’s initial products are focused on fast and flexible implementation of Networks-on-Chip (NoCs), with future products enabling a platform-based approach to SoC development which is physically-aware and NoC-aware, delivering industry-standard interfaces and interconnect within and between silicon dies.

“Signature IP was founded with the purpose to make it easy to design and configure the NoC backbone within a chip and benefit from the flexibility of exploring the design space before committing to an architecture,” said Purna Mohanty, CEO of Signature IP Corporation. “There are few commercial NoC providers to choose from, and they are typically very restrictive in their architectures and commercial terms. Our flexible iNoCulator™ NoC configuration tool enables customers to experiment with their SoC architecture and simulate it in real time so they can optimize it at the top level. We aim to speed our customers to market via top-down design exploration and optimization, configurability and flexibility, along with excellent customer support.”

Signature IP is focused on making the design of the NoC – the backbone of the chip – fast, flexible and configurable. Signature’s iNoCulator NoC Configurator enables customers to easily change the NoC topology, experiment with different configuration settings, and instantly simulate the results to measure throughput and latency. iNoCulator makes it possible to explore the design space at the top level of the chip before making major architectural decisions. Offered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), iNoCulator makes tool access easy and reduces the IT burden on customers, while delivering custom-configured NoC designs to users in clear, readable Register Transfer Level (RTL) format. iNoCulator can generate both Coherent and Non-Coherent NoCs in a variety of topologies, supporting multiple protocols, bus widths, and clocking and power control schemes that integrate easily with block-level RTL designs.

For more information about Signature IP products, please visit https://www.signatureip.ai/.

About Signature IP Corporation:

Signature IP was founded in 2021 to develop advanced Network-on-Chip (NoC) solutions that form the basis for a full platform for SoC design. Signature IP features 120+ person-years of engineering leadership in interconnect, networking, datacenter, storage and connectivity IP, from specification to production. Signature’s team has an extensive engineering background with expertise in interconnects, interfaces, bus protocols, CPUs and AI processing. The company is based in Milpitas, California. For more information, please visit https://www.signatureip.ai/.





