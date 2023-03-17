CoreHW secures €4M investment to accelerate growth in indoor positioning solutions

March 17, 2023 -- At CoreHW, we are proud to have developed one of the world’s most accurate and reliable Bluetooth indoor positioning solutions. Our technology has been received positively by customers, who have begun investing in product development and commercialization of their own solutions using our technology.

Indoor positioning technology has grown significantly in recent years and is now being used in various industries such as healthcare, retail, and logistics. With the market for indoor positioning solutions set to grow rapidly in the coming years, the potential for CoreHW’s products is significant.

We have continued to invest in the development of our own technologies, and our latest investment of almost EUR 4 million in additional funding from Panostaja and Business Finland will significantly accelerate the commercialization of our own product family. With this investment, we aim to strengthen our product development and commercialization activities, enabling us to meet the growing demand for indoor positioning solutions.

As we continue to invest in our technology, we are committed to working closely with our customers to ensure that our solutions meet their needs and exceed their expectations. We believe that by collaborating with our customers, we can develop the most innovative and reliable indoor positioning solutions on the market.

At CoreHW, we are excited about the future of indoor positioning technology and look forward to continuing to develop solutions that help businesses improve their operations and provide better experiences for their customers.





