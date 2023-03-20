12bit 2Msps Silicon proven SAR ADC IP Core with Ultra-low power is available in different technology nodes for various applications that includes IoT, Medical, Consumer, etc

March 20, 2023 – T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is pleased to announce the availability of its partner’s silicon and production-proven 12-bit 2Msps SAR ADC IP core.

Silicon-proven 12-bit 2Msps SAR ADC IP is now available for licensing to customers for a wide range of applications. One of the most important features of this ADC IP cores is its ultra-low power consumption. Additionally, this ADC supports wide input voltage range from 0V to 2V, making them suitable for broad range of applications including portable medical equipment, motor controls, battery powered equipment, low power data acquisition and many more.

The SAR (Successive Approximation Register) architecture of this ADC IP core provides great linearity and low noise performance, making them ideal for applications that require high accuracy and reliability. This ADC IP Core have a DNL (Differential Non-Linearity) of +/- 1.0 LSB and an INL (Integral Non-Linearity) of +/- 1.5 LSB. This level of accuracy is critical for few applications such as instrumentation, measurement, medical devices, and high-end audio systems.

The high-speed conversion rate (2Msps) is required for the applications that require real-time processing, such as image processing, video streaming, and control systems. Furthermore, this ADC have a sampling rate range up to 8Msps, which is useful in applications that require oversampling for noise reduction or filtering.

We have support for various range of ADCs that are available in various Sampling rate options from 21 Ksps ~ 2Msps. This flexibility allows easy integration into a wide range of applications. Additionally, these ADC IP Cores are compatible with a variety of microcontrollers and processors, making it easy to incorporate them into existing systems.

In addition to 12bit SAR ADC IP Core, T2M’s broad silicon Analog IP Portfolio includes high speed DAC’s and ADC’s, PLL, LDO, AFE, PMU, Temperature Sensor and Oscillators which are available in major Fabs in process geometries as small as 5nm. They can also be ported to other foundries and leading-edge processes nodes on request.

About T2M: T2M-IP is the global independent semiconductor technology experts, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your Wearables, IOT, Communications, Storage, Servers, Networking, TV, STB and Satellite SoCs. For more information, please visit: www.t-2-m.com

Availability: These ADC IP cores are available for immediate licensing. For further information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request at contact.





