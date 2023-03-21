Omni Design Opens Design Center in Hyderabad, India

To Target Development of IP for 5G, Automotive and Artificial Intelligence

SAN JOSE, Calif., – March 21, 2023 – Omni Design Technologies, a leading provider of high-performance, low-power mixed-signal intellectual property (IP) products, today announced the opening of a new design center in Hyderabad, India. This will be the fifth design center adding to the existing design centers in Milpitas (California), Fort Collins (Colorado), Billerica (Massachusetts) and Bangalore (India).

Omni Design provides high-performance, ultra-low power analog-to-digital converter (ADC), digital-to-analog converter (DAC) and analog front end (AFE) IP products, as well as compact and low-power process, voltage and temperature (PVT) monitors in advanced FinFET nodes to 28nm process nodes. Omni Design is growing rapidly and actively recruiting top talent in analog and digital design and systems engineering. The Hyderabad design center will contribute to all of the company’s product families.

“With the growth in next generation wireless communication, automotive, machine-learning and space communication markets, customer demand for Omni Design IP is growing at a fast pace,” said Dr. Kush Gulati, President and CEO of Omni Design Technologies. “Hyderabad is a key location as it offers a rich pool of highly-skilled and experienced analog, digital and mixed signal engineers needed to design the high performance, low power IP products being developed by Omni Design.”

Omni Design Technologies is the leading provider of high-performance, ultra-low power Mixed Signal IP cores in advanced process technologies that enable highly differentiated systems-on-chip (SoCs) in applications ranging from wired and wireless communications, automotive, imaging, sensors, and IoT. Omni Design, founded in 2015 by semiconductor industry veterans, has an excellent track record of innovation and collaborating with customers to enable their success. The company is headquartered in Milpitas (California) with additional offices in Fort Collins (Colorado), Billerica (Massachusetts), Bangalore (India), Hyderabad (India) and Ireland. For more information, visit www.omnidesigntech.com.





