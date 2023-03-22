BrainChip's Neuromorphic Technology Enables Intellisense Systems to Address Needs for Next-Generation Cognitive Radio Solutions

Laguna Hills, Calif. – March 21, 2023 – BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, neuromorphic AI IP, today announced that Intellisense Systems Inc. has selected its neuromorphic technology to improve the cognitive communication capabilities on size, weight and power (SWaP) constrained platforms (such as spacecraft and robotics) for commercial and government markets.

Intellisense’s intelligent radio frequency (RF) system solutions enable wireless devices and platforms to sense and learn the characteristics of the communications environment in real time, providing enhanced communication quality, reliability and security. By integrating BrainChip’s Akida™ neuromorphic processor, Intellisense can deliver even more advanced, yet energy efficient, cognitive capabilities to its RF system solutions.

One such project is the development of a new Neuromorphic Enhanced Cognitive Radio (NECR) device to enable autonomous space operations on platforms constrained by size, weight and power (SWaP). Intellisense’s NECR technology provides NASA numerous applications and can be used to enhance the robustness and reliability of space communication and networking, especially cognitive radio devices. Smart sensing algorithms will be implemented on neuromorphic computing hardware, including Akida, and then integrated with radio frequency modules as part of a Phase II prototype.

“We are excited to partner with BrainChip and leverage their state-of-the-art neuromorphic technology,” said Frank T. Willis, President and CEO of Intellisense. “By integrating BrainChip’s Akida processor into our cognitive radio solutions, we will be able to provide our customers with an unparalleled level of performance, adaptability and reliability.”

BrainChip’s Akida processor is a revolutionary computing architecture that is designed to process neural networks and machine learning algorithms at ultra-low power consumption, making it ideal for edge computing applications. By utilizing this cutting-edge technology, Intellisense will be able to deliver cognitive radio solutions that are faster, more efficient and more reliable than ever before.

“Intellisense provides advanced sensing and display solutions and we are thrilled to be partnering with them to deliver the next generation of cognitive radio capabilities,” said Sean Hehir, CEO of BrainChip. “Our Akida processor is uniquely suited to address the demanding requirements of cognitive radio applications and we look forward to continue partnering with Intellisense to deliver cutting-edge embedded processing with AI on-chip to their customers.”

