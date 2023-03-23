CEO Interview: Ian Lankshear, EnSilica

By Nick Flaherty, eeNews Europe

Securing the semiconductor supply chain with ASICs

UK chip designer EnSilica is looking to capitalise on the increasing drive for car makers and large industrial companies to develop their own chips.

The pandemic highlighted the importance of the semiconductor supply chain, and this is driving a renaissance in the custom ASIC business, Ian Lankshear, CEO of EnSilica tells Nick Flaherty during Embedded World 2023.

“In 2016 we made the decision that what we wanted to do was to scale the business by selling chips rather than time,” said Lankshear. “We’ve been through the route of developing IP and licensing. Where you really scale is the fabless ASIC model – we are making custom chips and a lot of those chips will include some of our IP, its about differentiation and knowhow, radar, cryptography, RF, analog IP and if you come to the game with an empty toolbox you are at a disadvantage.”

