Bluetooth Dual Mode V5.3 RF Transceiver IP Cores in 22nm ULP is Available for Immediate Licensing for Smart Audio Chipsets

27th March 2023 – T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of its’ partners Bluetooth Dual Mode v5.3 RF Transceiver IP Cores with integrated PA in 22nm ULP available for immediate licensing for the development of Bluetooth Audio SoCs.

The Bluetooth RF Transceiver IP Cores is silicon proven in the 22nm ULP process and fully compliant with the Bluetooth SIG standards: Bluetooth Classic (BR/EDR), Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) v5.3 & 802.15.4 (ZigBee) implementations. This RF IP Core is a perfect solution for battery-powered audio SoC applications such as TWS, Headphones, Hearing Aids, Wearables, and Health, as well as Cellular, Automotive, TV, STB & RCU applications.

This Bluetooth Dual Mode RF Transceiver IP Cores in 22 ULP delivers very low power consumption, and state-of-the-art Sensitivity coupled with a Tx Power of +13dBm and a very small IP Core area of 0.8mm2 achieving a very low silicon cost. The RF IP Cores are fully compatible with leading Bluetooth Dual Mode Link Layer, LC3, Protocol Stack SW Cores available from leading suppliers such as Mindtree & CEVA, etc. as well as integration with proprietary Link Layers. The 12nm is also in the roadmap and will be ready to licence by end 2023….

For IoT applications T2M’s leadership 0.5mm2 (incl. pad ring) BLE 5.3/802.15.4 RF Transceiver IP Cores is silicon proven in many products in 40nm & 55nm.

For further information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request / MailTo

About T2M: T2MIP is the global independent semiconductor technology expert, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD, and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your Wearables, IOT, Communications, Storage, Servers, Networking, TV, STB, and Satellite SoCs. For more information, please visit: www.t-2-m.com





