Design And Reuse

Bluetooth Dual Mode V5.3 RF Transceiver IP Cores in 22nm ULP is Available for Immediate Licensing for Smart Audio Chipsets


Search Silicon IP

16,000 IP Cores from 450 Vendors
 

T2M Hot IP

 
See T2M IP >>

Related News

 
See T2M Latest News >>

Breaking News

 
See Latest News >>

Most Popular

 
See the Top 20 >>






Partner with us




Partner with us

List your Products

Suppliers, list your IPs for free.

List your Products

Design-Reuse.com