MIPI A-PHY Specification Levels Up In-Vehicle Connectivity
Anne-Françoise Pelé, EETimes Europe (March 27, 2023)
In a Q&A, the MIPI A-PHY working group chairs weighs in on the future of A-PHY and MASS.
Innovation in advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), in-vehicle infotainment and autonomous driving has made standardized interfaces more important than ever, as cameras, sensors and displays have grown in number, complexity, bandwidth and interoperability requirements. The MIPI Alliance has introduced MIPI A-PHY, the industry’s first standardized asymmetric long-reach SerDes specification, as well as the end-to-end MIPI Automotive SerDes Solutions (MASS) connectivity framework to simplify the integration of cameras, sensors and displays with built-in functional safety, security and data protection.
In a Q&A, the MIPI A-PHY working group chairs weighed in on the future of A-PHY and MASS. Edo Cohen of Valens and Raj Kumar Nagpal of Synopsys are co-chairs of the working group, and Ariel Lasry of Qualcomm serves as vice chair.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Valens Announces Successful Tapeout of First MIPI A-PHY Compliant Chipsets for Long-Reach, Ultra-High-Speed Automotive Connectivity
- MIPI Alliance and IEEE Sign Agreement to Bring Automotive SerDes Standard to Broader Ecosystem
- Valens Semiconductor Collaborates with Intel to Boost Automotive MIPI A-PHY Implementations
- MIPI Alliance Releases A-PHY v1.1, Doubling Maximum Data Rate and Adding New Implementation Options to Automotive SerDes Interface
- MIPI Alliance Completes Development of A-PHY v1.1, Doubling Maximum Data Rate and Adding New Options to Automotive SerDes Interface
Breaking News
- eMemory and UMC Expand Low-Power Memory Solutions for AIoT and Mobile Markets with 22nm RRAM Qualification
- 2026 All-Time High in Store for Global 300mm Semiconductor Fab Capacity After 2023 Slowdown, SEMI Reports
- Designing MPUs/MCUs with Functional Safety
- Sensor Fusion Explores AI to Prep for ADAS, AV Designs
- MIPI A-PHY Specification Levels Up In-Vehicle Connectivity
Most Popular
- Sensor Fusion Explores AI to Prep for ADAS, AV Designs
- MIPI A-PHY Specification Levels Up In-Vehicle Connectivity
- 2026 All-Time High in Store for Global 300mm Semiconductor Fab Capacity After 2023 Slowdown, SEMI Reports
- Designing MPUs/MCUs with Functional Safety
- Alphawave Semi Opens Pune Office, Continues Expansion into India