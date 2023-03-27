Sensor Fusion Explores AI to Prep for ADAS, AV Designs
By Majeed Ahmad, EETimes (March 27, 2023)
Sensor fusion has been discussed for years for a diverse array of applications. However, it acquires a highly specialized design premise when it comes to automotive applications like advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles (AVs).
Perception and sensor fusion systems are among the highly complex areas in ADAS and AV designs from a computational standpoint as they crunch all the data and determine what a vehicle is seeing. More specifically, sensor fusion provides the ability to merge information from radars, lidar (light detection and ranging) and cameras to produce a single model of the space around a vehicle—a crucial capability for ADAS and AV designs. This model is created as a result of balancing the strengths of the various sensors to formulate a more accurate picture of vehicle surroundings.
As a result of its vital influence in ADAS and AV systems, the global automotive sensor fusion market size is expected to reach $7.3 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 22.8% CAGR during the forecast period, according to Report Linker.
