eMemory and UMC Expand Low-Power Memory Solutions for AIoT and Mobile Markets with 22nm RRAM Qualification

The two companies are expanding cooperation to jointly develop automotive-grade RRAM

Hsinchu Taiwan -- March 28, 2023 -- eMemory, the world’s leading provider of intellectual property for non-volatile memory, and United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303)(“UMC”), a leading global semiconductor foundry, today announced that eMemory’s Resistive Random Access Memory (RRAM) IP has been qualified on UMC’s 22nm ultra-low power process, adding to UMC’s comprehensive embedded memory offering for AIoT and mobile applications. The two companies are also jointly developing new RRAM solutions for the automotive market.

eMemory’s 8Mb RRAM IP, which features an additional 16Kb information block and critical functions such as in-chip repair and error detection/correction, is designed for code storage in microcontrollers and smart power management ICs used in IoT devices. It can also enable in-memory computing for artificial intelligence. UMC offers a 22nm 0.8V/2.5V RRAM platform, which has the advantages of fewer mask layers, shorter cycle time, and easier integration with its specialty process technologies such as Bipolar-CMOS-DMOS (BCD) and high voltage.

"RRAM is an imperative multi-time programmable embedded memory option now available for 22nm and 40nm processes. Our next RRAM specification on UMC’s 22nm platform is targeting bigger density (16Mb), higher speed, higher write temperature and higher storage lifetime for automotive applications," said C.Y. Lin, CTO and GM of MTP Business Group at eMemory. "Furthermore, eMemory and UMC continue to develop RRAM solutions for 0.8V/1.8V ULP. With low operational voltage for READ and WRITE modes, our RRAM will be the most cost-effective eFlash solution for mainstream processes with scalability for more advanced process nodes."

“Demand for non-volatile memory with low-power consumption is increasing as AIoT continues to proliferate. Successful verification of eMemory’s IP marks the launch of our 22nm RRAM platform, which provides customers with an enhanced memory solution to develop their next-generation products,” said Steven Hsu, Vice President of the Technology Development Division at UMC. “UMC is committed to providing a comprehensive and differentiated portfolio of specialty foundry technologies, and we are excited to work with eMemory to continue enhancing our embedded memory options for AIoT and automotive markets.”

eMemory’s RRAM IP comes with an endurance of 10k cycle times and 10-year data retention up to 105 degrees Celsius. For the user's convenience, this RRAM IP is built with friendly interfaces, comprehensive user and test modes, and programmability at 0.8V/2.5V nominal dual voltage. RRAM is well-known for having no changes on the front-end process and nearly no extra thermal budget owing to its low-temp backend flow. Compared with the split-gate Flash, RRAM has a simpler structure, fewer masks, easier fabrication, and higher CMOS-process compatibility. Compared to MRAM, RRAM also maintains a better magnetic-resistant capability in a strict automotive application. (For more technical feature introduction, please visit eMemory's website)

About eMemory

eMemory (TPEX:3529) is a leading pure-play developer and provider of logic-based Non-Volatile Memory (Logic NVM) founded in 2000, and since 2019, eMemory started to offer PUF-based Security IP solutions based on its outstanding anti-fuse and physical unclonable function (PUF) technology.

Following the breakthrough success of one-time programmable memories (NeoBit/NeoFuse), eMemory expanded its portfolio of IPs, including multi-time programmable memories (NeoMTP/NeoEE), Flash memories (NeoFlash/ReRAM), and PUF technology (NeoPUF). Additionally, with the subsidiary, PUFsecurity Corp., eMemory enters the security sector by offering innovative PUF-based security subsystems and solutions, such as Root of Trust Module PUFrt and Crypto Coprocessor PUFcc.

As a world-leading IP provider, eMemory has delivered best-in-class designs to over 2,200 foundries, IDMs and fabless companies globally, and commits to push the technology envelope together with our partners in advanced applications.

For more information about eMemory, please visit www.ememory.com.tw

About UMC

UMC (NYSE: UMC, TWSE: 2303) is a leading global semiconductor foundry company. The company provides high quality IC fabrication services, focusing on logic and various specialty technologies to serve all major sectors of the electronics industry. UMC’s comprehensive IC processing technologies and manufacturing solutions include Logic/Mixed-Signal, embedded High-Voltage, embedded Non-Volatile-Memory, RFSOI and BCD etc. Most of UMC's 12-in & 8-in fabs with its core R&D are located in Taiwan, with additional ones throughout Asia. UMC has total 12 fabs in production with combined capacity over 850,000 wafers per month (8-in equivalent), and all of them are certified with IATF 16949 automotive quality standard. UMC is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, plus local offices in United States, Europe, China, Japan, Korea & Singapore, with worldwide total 20,000 employees. For more information, please visit: http://www.umc.com.





