Mobiveil's PSRAM Controller IP Lets SoC Designers Leverage AP Memory's Xccela x8/x16 250 MHz PSRAM Memory

Gains of 10x Higher Density Over eSRAM, 10x Lower Power Compared to Standard DRAM With Close to 3x Fewer Pin Counts

MILIPITAS, CALIF. –– March 28, 2023 –– Mobiveil, Inc., a fast-growing supplier of silicon intellectual property (SIP), platforms and IP-enabled design services, today announced it is working with AP Memory, a market leader in PSRAM devices, to bring new IP controller targeting modem, connectivity, smart IoT, edgeAI, display and wearables applications.

Mobiveil adapted its PSRAM Controller to leverage the unique characteristics of APMemory’s new PSRAM device that goes up to 250MHz in speed and densities from 64Mb to 512Mb supporting x8/x16 modes.

Incorporating Mobiveil’s PSRAM controller to interface AP Memory 250MHz PSRAM device provides SoC designers an edge with high performance at very low power. The ultra low-power consumption of PSRAM is ideal for battery operated applications extending standby time.

“The PSRAM supports Octal Serial Peripheral Interface (Xccela standard) enabling speeds of up to 1000 Mbytes/s for a 16-pin SPI option,” remarks Gopa Periyadan Mobiveil’s COO. “The PSRAM controller provides support for a direct memory mapped system interface, automatic page boundary handling, linear/wrap/continuous/hybrid/ burst support, and low lower features like deep and half power down.”

“Xccela PSRAM is designed to enrich the IOT experience among end users and provide a cost-effective, ultra low-power memory solution to system designers” says Ivan Hong, President of AP Memory.

AP Memory has positioned itself as a market leader in PSRAM devices and provides a complete product line of high-quality memory solutions to support IoT and wearables market segments. It continuously launches competitive products and provides customized memory solutions based on custom requirements. AP Memory has shipped more than six-billion PSRAM devices since its inception.

About APMemory

AP Memory is a fabless DRAM and IP product company. As a world leader in Pseudo-SRAM, AP Memory delivers reliable solutions of low-pin-count ultra-low-power IoT RAM and high-performance derivative products. AP Memory is also the world-leading company in AI memory solutions, particularly for 3D IC. The headquarters is based in Hsinchu, Taiwan, with R&D centers in the U.S., Mainland China, Taiwan, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, please visit www.apmemory.com.

About Mobiveil, Inc.

Mobiveil is a fast‐growing technology company that specializes in development of Silicon Intellectual Properties, platforms, and solutions for the networking, storage and enterprise markets. Mobiveil team leverages decades of experience in delivering high‐quality, production‐proven, high-speed serial interconnect Silicon IP cores and custom and standard form factor hardware boards to leading customers worldwide. With a highly motivated engineering team, dedicated integration support, flexible business models, strong industry presence through strategic alliances and key partnerships, Mobiveil solutions have added tremendous value to the customers in executing their product goals within budget and on time. Mobiveil is headquartered in the Silicon Valley with engineering development centers located in Milpitas, CA, Chennai and Bangalore, India, and sales offices and representatives located in US, Europe, Israel, Japan, Taiwan and Peoples Republic of China.





