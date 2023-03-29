Tachyum To Use UCIe Interconnect Standards In Prodigy 2

LAS VEGAS, March 28, 2023 – Tachyum™ announced today it has strengthened its presence in the Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express (UCIe) organization that develops and supports the chiplet ecosystem and in-package innovations. The UCIe community fosters collaboration among leaders in semiconductors, packaging, IP suppliers, foundries, and cloud services.

UCIe 1.0 is an open specification guiding the interconnection between chiplets within a package to ensure communication and functionality. Chiplet-based design increases density and capability compared to standard printed circuit-boards (PCBs), and enables much smaller, lower-cost solutions that consume less power.

UCIe specification addresses the die-to-die I/O physical layer, die-to-die protocols, and software stack currently served by PCI Express® (PCIe®) and Compute Express Link™ (CXL™) industry standards. UCIe ultimately extends the PCIe standard to in-package interconnects and allows the potential to bring CXL into in-package integration.

Tachyum will be using UCIe chip-to-chip interconnect in the development of its second-generation Prodigy processors, expected to be deployed in Tachyum-enabled products for edge applications. As part of the emerging chiplet ecosystem, Prodigy’s adherence to UCIe standards means developers can mix and match ideal components from multiple vendors and be assured of compatibility.

“In-package integration with UCIe can revolutionize the industry and overcome technical barriers by allowing unprecedented miniaturization of consumer devices, edge, and IoT,” said Dr. Radoslav Danilak, founder and CEO of Tachyum. “Since first joining UCIe last year, we’ve recognized the importance of this collaborative work for advancing the state of the art in semiconductors, and naturally took the opportunity to increase our level of participation to a higher tier.”

Prodigy delivers unprecedented data center performance, power, and economics, reducing CAPEX and OPEX significantly. Because of its utility for both high-performance and line-of-business applications, Prodigy-powered data center servers can seamlessly and dynamically switch between workloads, eliminating the need for expensive dedicated AI hardware and dramatically increasing server utilization. Tachyum’s Prodigy integrates 128 high-performance custom-designed 64-bit compute cores, to deliver up to 4x the performance of the highest-performing x86 processors for cloud workloads, up to 3x that of the highest performing GPU for HPC, and 6x for AI applications.

About Tachyum

Tachyum is transforming AI, HPC, public and private cloud data center markets with its recently launched flagship product. Prodigy, the world’s first Universal Processor, unifies the functionality of a CPU, a GPU, and a TPU into a single processor that delivers industry-leading performance, cost, and power efficiency for both specialty and general-purpose computing. When Prodigy processors are provisioned in a hyperscale data center, they enable all AI, HPC, and general-purpose applications to run on one hardware infrastructure, saving companies billions of dollars per year. With data centers currently consuming over 4% of the planet’s electricity, predicted to be 10% by 2030, the ultra-low power Prodigy Universal Processor is critical to continue doubling worldwide data center capacity every four years. Tachyum, co-founded by Dr. Radoslav Danilak is building the world’s fastest AI supercomputer (128 AI exaflops) in the EU based on Prodigy processors. Tachyum has offices in the United States and Slovakia. For more information, visit https://www.tachyum.com/.





