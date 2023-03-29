Veriest Solutions Promotes Dusica Glisic to Vice President of Frontend Engineering

Tel Aviv, Israel – March 29, 2023 – Veriest Solutions, a leading provider of engineering services and solutions, is pleased to announce the promotion of Ms. Dusica Glisic to Vice President of Frontend Engineering. In this role, Dusica will oversee the Architecture, Design, and Verification teams and services.

Dusica has been with Veriest for over 10 years, starting at the Serbian office and working her way up through a range of technical and managerial positions, including Technical Marketing Manager and Director of Frontend Engineering. She holds an M.Sc. in Electronics Engineering from the University of Belgrade.

Dusica’s promotion follows the retirement of Haim Moshe, who served as Vice President of Frontend Engineering for the past six years. Haim made significant contributions to Veriest’s progress, bringing his rich technical experience and unique management style to the company.

“We thank Haim Moshe for his warm leadership and significant contributions to Veriest,” said Moshe Zalcberg, Veriest CEO. “We wish him all the best in his future endeavors. At the same time, we are excited to have Dusica Glisic step into this executive role. We’ve seen firsthand the positive impact she’s had on our company’s activities, and we look forward to working with her to achieve further success.”

Veriest has a longstanding commitment to investing in its skilled personnel and promoting from within the organization. Over time, numerous gifted engineers have advanced to various leadership roles. Dusica Glisic’s recent promotion serves as a powerful testament to the company’s unwavering dedication to offering its staff opportunities for professional development and advancement.

About Veriest Solutions

Veriest is an international ASIC design house providing a Full-flow range of professional engineering services. Veriest’s client portfolio includes the full spectrum of globally-established semiconductor industry leaders, system companies, and innovative startups developing high-end electronics technology. Headquartered in Israel, Veriest was founded in 2007 and as of 2013 is a subsidiary of Aman Group – a technology powerhouse. Veriest’s engineering teams in Israel, Serbia, Hungary and UK, include 150 expert engineers in full ASIC design and implementation, functional and formal verification, FPGA design, virtualization, embedded software and other technical domains.

