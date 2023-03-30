POLYN Introduces VibroSense, Industry-First Application-Specific Vibration Pre-Processing Chip Design

Caesarea, Israel — March 30, 2023 — POLYN Technology today introduced VibroSense, a Tiny AI chip solution for vibration monitoring sensor nodes. VibroSense greatly reduces the amount of sensor data transmitted to the cloud, saving on power consumption and enabling energy-harvesting designs.

POLYN is a fabless semiconductor company providing application specific Neuromorphic Analog Signal Processing (NASP) technology and Neuromorphic Front End (NFE) chips for always-on sensor-level solutions. NFE enables ultra-low power consumption, low latency, and high resiliency for novel AI products at the thin edge.

VibroSense extracts unique patterns from sensor’s raw signal and passes the valuable data only for classification at the next compute point. It smoothly and simply integrates into existing solutions to improve the ROI and OPEX of the deployment. It is particularly suited to Industry 4.0 applications.

“Predictive Maintenance solutions usually require cloud services and are resource-hungry,” said Eugene Zetserov, Vice President of Marketing for POLYN. “The sensor node consumes a lot of electricity on vibration data transmission. Collecting data from many sensors requires considerable resources such as the sensor node infrastructure, radio bandwidth, data processing and storage in the cloud. VibroSense reduces the need for these resources through a thousandfold reduction of sensor data to be sent for analysis in the central cloud or at the edge.”

POLYN provides a framework for trained neural networks conversion into an analog neuromorphic chip for inference. It supports a hybrid architecture where unique patterns of the specific signal extracted in the analog portion, leaving classification for the digital element. In this way VibroSense supports flexibility along with power consumption savings and specific machine adaptation to allow various deployments within the same chip.

“VibroSense is the only analog neuromorphic solution on the market today that extracts vibration signal patterns at the sensor level. It not only saves IIoT network bandwidth and reduces total cost of ownership, it enables faster adaptation of predictive maintenance solutions, better performance and sustainability,” Zetserov said.

POLYN will unveil VibroSense publicly at Hannover Messe April 17-21, in Booth С59, Hall 17.





