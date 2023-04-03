Unleashing the Full Potential of Your Display: eDisplayPort v1.4 PHY and Controller IP Cores are available for licensing for your Robust products

April 3, 2023. – T2MIP, the worldwide independent silicon IP Cores provider and Technology expert with global presence is delighted to announce the immediate availability of its partner's one of the finest Display Port/eDisplay Port v1.4 Tx-Rx PHY and Controller Interface IP Cores which are available for ASIC project in various Fabs and Nodes, These IP cores are silicon proven and also have mass production records that includes Automotive SoCs.

Display Port/eDisplay Port 1.4 Tx, Rx PHY and Controller IP for UHD (4K & 8K) Video interfacing applications which have become a mandatory feature for almost all Display Products. These IP Cores provides video source functionality as defined by the Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA). DisplayPort standard v1.4 Tx-Rx IP for UHD applications supports driving resolutions up to Full Ultra HD 8K at 60 frames per second. This DisplayPort v1.4 Tx, Rx IP solutions also includes highly integrated IP blocks that require minimal customization. Supporting high-speed data rates up to 8.1Gbps per channel, the DisplayPort Rx IP can optionally include a High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection (HDCP) cypher function for the transmission of protected multimedia data.

This DisplayPort v1.4 Tx, Rx PHYs consists of four main link channels and one AUX channel. This can support from 1.62Gbps (RBR) to 8.1Gbps (HBR3) bit rate, main link operation with 1, 2, or 4 lanes, SSD mode and both Video packet and Audio packet makes this one of the most flexible and reliable solutions in the market, which has been used in applications like Digital TVs, Tablets, Digital camera, Streaming-media players, Set-top boxes, Home theatre systems, Game consoles.

In addition to Display Port/eDisplay Port 1.4 Cores, T2M’s wide & complex silicon Interface IP Core Portfolio includes USB, HDMI, MIPI (DSI, CSI, UniPro, UFS, Sound wire, I3C), PCIe, DDR, 10/100/1000 Ethernet, V-by-One, LVDS, programmable SerDes, Serial ATA and much more available in major Fabs in process geometries as small as 7nm and can also be ported to other foundries and leading-edge process nodes on request.

Availability: These Semiconductor Interface IP Cores are available for immediate licensing either stand-alone or with pre-integrated Controllers and PHYs. For more information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request / MailTo

About: T2MIP is the global independent semiconductor technology expert, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your Wearables, electronic communications devices, semiconductor industry’s Display solutions, Radar digital displays, monitors, TVs and other consumer electronics SoCs. For more information, please visit: www.t-2-m.com





