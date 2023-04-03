XMOS announces xcore®-voice: the next generation intelligent solution for smart voice applications

Built upon xcore.ai – the fast, flexible, economical crossover processor to enable voice and intelligent IoT applications

Bristol, UK, 3 April 2023 — AI processing specialist XMOS today announces xcore-voice: a complete voice solution built on xcore platform hardware, software and tools. The solution provides voice pipeline example designs using XMOS industry-proven audio front-end, incorporating far-field processing and support for third party ISV voice algorithms.

Freeing up the voice processing workload from the SoC, the versatile platform behaves like a voice processor that enables product designers to deliver voice interfaces quickly and cost effectively, while providing optimal audio quality. Turnkey example designs within the xcore-voice solution leverage the processor capabilities through the xcore platform software, providing the building blocks for a wide range of applications.

Leveraging xcore.ai, the third-generation of XMOS’ xcore architecture, xcore-voice deploys the company’s far-field voice processing algorithms in a cost-effective, customisable package. The platform delivers in three key areas:

Power: xcore-voice’s low-power architecture minimises power consumption. By offering a true standby mode, xcore-voice delivers the ‘always-on’ functionality required in many modern electronics at <55mW, and in line with EU energy-saving regulations.

Performance: while providing XMOS industry proven high-performance, far-field algorithm, xcore-voice enables a flexible voice processing workload in a package that allows for customisation and feature upgrades. Application-specific software components such as tunable algorithms, and core application software components such as FreeRTOS, are readily available to take advantage of.

Flexibility: xcore-voice’s combination of general purpose DSP, AI, and IO processing can be customised in software – drastically reducing the time-to-market for custom silicon. Integration pathways have been simplified for designers while still offering a complete, BOM-optimised solution for turnkey integration.

Crucially, the xcore-voice platform provides a natural voice interface that is capable of delivering local command recognition – minimising the need for the cloud that not only enables better user experience through lower latency and enhanced privacy but also further saving cost and power requirements in product designs. This has the potential to unleash a new era of voice-based user experience for the next generation of ‘smart’ electronics.

Given the inherent performance and flexibility of xcore-voice, the platform can be deployed in a myriad of home electronics, including: appliances, smart TVs and soundbars, smart lighting and power switches, fitness machines, consumer toys, and smart home gateways.

“As consumers, we’re more and more acclimatised to the use of voice technologies in our everyday lives – and that makes us more aware of their limitations,” commented Aneet Chopra, EVP Marketing and Product Management, XMOS. “In order to avoid falling behind rival products, product designers need to be able to deliver ‘across-the-room’ voice interfaces that offer the best possible quality, without compromising on speed-to-market or cost.

“xcore-voice is purpose-built to tackle that challenge. The level of customisation we’re delivering in such a cost-effective and power-friendly package accelerates development without cutting corners. It means we can offer designers the capacity to experiment with and reiterate their designs at pace – enabling them to easily respond to a rapidly evolving market. All of this whle maintaining the privacy of the end user”

xcore-voice will be generally available from 15 April 2023. The full specifications can be found here. The voice evaluation kit and explorer board evaluation kit – the XK-VOICE-L71 and XK-EVK-XU316, respectively are available now via Digi-Key.

About XMOS

A deep tech company at the leading edge of the intelligent internet of things (IoT), XMOS addresses the evolving market need for flexible compute to serve an ever-widening range of smart things including voice, imaging, and ambient sensing.

The company’s uniquely flexible xcore processors allow product designers to architect system-on-chip solutions purely in software, enabling faster time to market with differentiated systems that are cost-effective and energy efficient.





