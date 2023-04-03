SynSense closes strategic round to accelerate the development of their high-speed 3D neuromorphic processor DYNAP™-CNN2

April 3, 2023 -- SynSense, the world-leading commercial supplier of ultra-low-power sensory processing hardware and application solutions, has announced the successful completion of a strategic funding round, raising tens of millions of RMB. The round was led by Maxvision and RunWoo. The funds will be used to accelerate the development of SynSense’s 3D neuromorphic processor DYNAP™-CNN2. This technology evolution will allow SynSense to further expand their high-speed vision solutions into autonomous systems, such as drones, robots, and self-driving vehicles.

The DYNAP™-CNN2 high-speed neuromorphic processor is the latest addition to SynSense’s family, designed for millisecond-level ultra-low latency and milliwatt ultra-low power visual processing. It includes depth estimation, corner detection, optical flow and ego motion computing modules, based on dynamic vision processing. The new chip will support complex visual applications such as ultra-low power autonomous flight and obstacle avoidance.

The world’s first fully scalable, event-driven neuromorphic processor DYNAP™-CNN

“As a high-tech enterprise dedicated to AI and industry integration, Maxvision has long been focused on cutting-edge AI-related technologies. SynSense’s neuromorphic technology is highly valuable in edge computing scenarios because of its ultra-low power consumption and ultra-low latency characteristics,” said Lei Qu, Chairman of Maxvision. “By combining SynSense’s technology with our overall solutions design, we aim to deliver industry-leading solutions for various intelligent scenarios.”

According to Pengyu Lu, founding partner of RunWoo, AI is moving in two main directions: complex solutions in the cloud, requiring high power consumption; and ultra-low power consumption, low-latency applications on the edge. “Low-power sensors and processors are the key to the popularization of AIoT. Spiking neural networks and asynchronous circuits are natural ultra-low power architectures. SynSense has demonstrated global technology leadership and talent reserves in this field, successfully bringing their neuromorphic chips to mass production. We believe SynSense will be a major player in the edge intelligence sector.”

About Maxvision

Maxvision Technology Corp. is a publicly listed enterprise on the Main Board of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, headquartered in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China. As a high-tech company, it is dedicated to researching and developing new-generation information technologies such as AI, big data, and IoT. Maxvision Technology Corp. provides users with intelligent products and “AI+ Industry” solutions that align with future trends and serve the overall construction of a smart society.

About Runwoo

Runwoo is a venture capital firm focused on innovation and digital technologies such as artificial intelligence, 5G, semiconductor chips, and cloud computing. Runwoo is committed to being a participant and promoter of industrial transformation in the digital economy era, and strives to become the most trusted partner for innovators and entrepreneurs. Headquartered in Shenzhen, Runwoo has launched multiple industry funds and is a leading force in the venture capital industry in the Greater Bay Area of Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao of China.

About SynSense

SynSense is a world-leading neuromorphic engineering company. SynSense provides custom-tailored, ultra-low-power silicon design solutions for industrial and consumer machine-learning inference applications. As a “full-stack” neuromorphic engineering company, SynSense delivers complete solutions, including custom IP, hardware, and software configurations to meet specific application needs. SynSense was founded in March 2017 in Zürich Switzerland, based on ground-breaking advances in neuromorphic computing hardware developed at the Institute of Neuroinformatics of the University of Zurich and the ETH Zurich.





