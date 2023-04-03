TurboConcept and Lomicro Information Technology today celebrate two years of successful collaboration

Brest, France and Shanghai, China -- April 3rd, 2023 -- TurboConcept, the industry-reference IP Core provider for Forward Error Correction (FEC) IP cores today celebrates two years of successful collaboration with Shanghai LoMicro Information Technology Co., Ltd , specialized in distributing IP Core and related technologies in China.

Jacky Tousch, co-founder and CEO of TurboConcept said:

“LoMicro is an ideal partner to support and expand our market presence in China, by leveraging a strong market knowledge and an accurate understanding of our customer requirements and expectations. LoMicro team is engaged helping our customers in different phases of their project, from early stages to technical support.

We started collaboration with LoMicro in 2021 and are very satisfied by our partnership: LoMicro has already significantly impacted our market expansion in China. We are looking forward to continuing and strengthen our relationship and serve together our future customers.”

Robert Xu, president of LoMicro, said:

“TurboConcept is a reference IP Core provider of FEC IP Cores. They have a comprehensive portfolio of products addressing all FEC technologies needed for 4G-LTE and 5G-NR systems, including LDPC, Polar and Turbo encoder and decoder Cores.

Customers are looking for performance and efficiency in throughput, silicon area and power consumption. TurboConcept’s reliable and silicon-proven products, allow our customers to derisk investments and planning, and to concentrate on their specific market differentiators and technology. The customers adopting TurboConcept solutions are very satisfied with the product quality, performance, and the efficient technical support. “

More about TurboConcept

www.turboconcept.com

More about LoMicro

www.LoMicro.com





