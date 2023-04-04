Sondrel signs EDA license extension with Siemens for three more years

Reading, UK – 4, April 2023 -- As Electronic Design Automation (EDA) software is vital to its business, Sondrel (Holdings) plc (AIM: SND), has secured the continuity of its use of Siemens EDA software with a significant multi-year contract. Sondrel is a leading global semiconductor designer and supplier, delivering customised, ultra-complex ASIC chip solutions where its expertise at leading edge design using innovative EDA plays a critical role.

Graham Curren, Sondrel’s Founder and CEO, said, “Having access to state-of-the-art EDA software is vital for our business as we pioneer solutions using cutting edge design technology at the latest nodes. There are very few other companies able to successfully design ultra-complex, billion transistor chips and then take them through all the stages of verification, manufacture, test and packaging. Being able to design such chips that others cannot is the foundation of every turnkey project that we do. This license extension secures continuity of access to vital tools that are strategic to the success of the company.”

Joe Lopez, Sondrel’s CFO added, “Over the twenty years since Sondrel was founded, we have always worked on building long term relationships with our partners and suppliers. Not only for EDA but also with the leading IP suppliers, OSATs and foundries. This ensures that we have recognised leading partners throughout the supply chain who we know will work closely with us to ensure that we deliver customer projects on time and on budget. Designing a bespoke ASIC ensures that the customer has exactly the functionality, power, performance and area that they require to be cost effective and to protect their IP.”

“Siemens EDA has had a strong partnership with Sondrel for many years and, through this relationship, many of Sondrel’s customers have benefitted from Siemens EDA’s market leading technologies,” said Adrian Buckley, vice president for EMEA, Siemens EDA. “Today, we are pleased to extend this relationship even further and we look forward to continued success with Sondrel.”

About Sondrel (Holdings) PLC

Sondrel is a UK-based fabless semiconductor company specialising in high end, complex digital Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) and System on Chips (SOCs). It provides a full turnkey service in the design, prototyping, testing, packaging and production of ASICs and SoCs.

The Company is one of only a few companies capable of designing and supplying the higher-spec chips built on the most advanced semiconductor technologies, selling into a range of hyper growth end markets such as high-performance computing, automotive, artificial intelligence, VR/AR, video analytics, image processing, mobile networking and data centres. Sondrel designs have enabled products by leading technology brands including Apple (iPhone), Sony (PlayStation), Meta’s (Oculus), Samsung, Google and Sony smartphones, JVC (prosumer camcorders), Tesla and Mercedes-Benz cars.

Sondrel is well-established, with a 20-year track record of successful delivery, supported by long standing ecosystem partnerships including Arm, TSMC and Samsung. Headquartered in the UK, Sondrel has a global presence with offices in UK, USA, China, India and Morocco.

It is listed on AIM with the ticker SND.

For more information, visit www.sondrel.com





