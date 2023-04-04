Design And Reuse

sureCore pushes the SRAM voltage envelope to below 0.5V for the first time


Search Silicon IP

16,000 IP Cores from 450 Vendors
Example: SRAM IP Cores
 

sureCore Ltd Hot IP

 
See sureCore Ltd IP >>

Related News

 
See sureCore Ltd Latest News >>

Breaking News

 
See Latest News >>

Most Popular

 
See the Top 20 >>






Partner with us




Partner with us

List your Products

Suppliers, list your IPs for free.

List your Products

Design-Reuse.com