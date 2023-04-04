ULTRARAM™ universal computer memory to be commercialised

April 4, 2023 -- Lancaster University is to create a spinout company to commercialise the universal computer memory technology ULTRARAM™.

Invented by Physics Professor Manus Hayne, ULTRARAM™ is a novel type of memory with extraordinary properties. It combines the non-volatility of a data storage memory, like flash, with the speed, energy-efficiency and endurance of a working memory, like DRAM. To do this it exploits quantum resonant tunnelling in compound semiconductors, materials commonly used in photonic devices such as LEDS, laser diodes and infrared detectors, but not in digital electronics, which is the preserve of silicon.

Initially patented in the US, further patents on the technology are currently being progressed in key technology markets around the world.

ULTRARAM™ is to be commercialised following the successful completion of the ICURe Explore award as part of the prestigious Innovate UK ICURe Programme designed to help researchers explore the commercial application and potential of UK research.

The ULTRARAM™ team was awarded an ICURe Exploit award at an event in Glasgow which marked the culmination of various rounds of selection, from being proposed by the University and accepted onto the ICURe programme and then being selected as a result of the ‘Options Roundabout’.

The ULTRARAM™ team (from left); Technology Transfer Officer Peter Rawling, Business Advisor James Ashforth-Pook, researcher Dr Peter Hodgson, Partnerships and Business Engagement manager Liz Mullis and Professor Manus Hayne.

Jess Wenmouth, Commercialisation Impact Manager at the University said: “The process is a strenuous validation programme of both the scientific development, the market discovery and evidence gathering of need as well as an endorsement of the team’s skills and strengths to take this forward.”

Following this endorsement by the ICURe expert innovation panel, the proposal will develop to become a formal spinout company from Lancaster University, with discussions already taking place with potential investors.

The panel felt the key areas of strength for the project included a clear global opportunity with potentially market changing technology and a huge market potential.

The award also opens the door for the spinout to bid for £300k of Innovate UK funding, exclusively available to successful ICURe ‘graduates’.





