Tiempo Secure appoints IPro as its Sales Representative in Israel

Grenoble, France and Shomera, Israel -- April 05, 2023 -- IPro Silicon IP, a sales outsourcing provider in Israel, and Tiempo Secure, an expert in silicon intellectual property (IP) development and embedded software for securing connected objects, are proud to announce that IPro has been appointed as Tiempo Secure representative to provide security solutions for SoCs and Systems designs to the chip design community in Israel.

Tiempo Secure is a unique security provider for semiconductor designers, based in France. For over 14 years, Tiempo has developed Security IP, Secure Software Libraries and Security Expertise to allow their customers to reach the highest, certified, levels of security for their SoCs and Products.

The flagship IP of Tiempo Secure is the TESIC RISC-V, a Common Criteria EAL5+ PP0117-ready Security Enclave IP. It includes a 32-bit RISC-V microprocessor, secure cryptographic processors and hardware accelerators, security sensors, secure memories and standard interfaces for easy integration and test. TESIC is guaranteed to pass CC EAL5+ PP0117 and / or EMVCo security certification of the chip integrating this macro.

A unique service provided by Tiempo Secure is managing the entire security certification (CC EAL5+ PP0117, PSA, FIPS140-3, SESIP…) of customers’ chips integrating the TESIC certification-ready cores. The work includes writing the required compliant documentation, the preparation of the customers’ chip samples and boards for the validation, the support of the ITSEF labs during customer chip evaluation and certification, and the interaction with the national cybersecurity agency to obtain the certification.

Mikael Dubreucq, Vice President Marketing and Sales at Tiempo Secure, says: “Tiempo Secure is undergoing a significant expansion in its business worldwide, and Israel is a natural expansion target for our products, given its world-renowned innovation and vibrant fabless activity. IPro builds up on Mauro’s lifelong IP experience. With my many years of acquaintance with Mauro, and considering IPro’s unique positioning as a pure IP player and its successful past activity in security IP Sales, we found IPro to be the most suitable representative to conduct our expansion into the Israeli market.”

Mauro Diamant, General Manager at IPro, says: “The Israeli SoC Community is eager for robust and easy to implement security solutions for their SoCs and Systems designs. The combination of a robust offer of Security Enclave and other Security IP products, with a unique offer of guaranteed security certification for its customers’ chips makes Tiempo Secure the ideal Security IP provider for our local fabless companies. I am thrilled to have been selected by Tiempo Secure to conduct its business in Israel and expect a bright cooperation between our chip design community and Tiempo.”

About Tiempo Secure:

Tiempo Secure is an independent SME headquartered near Grenoble, France, founded in 2007, with customers in Europe, North America and Asia. They specialize in the development of intellectual property (IP) in microelectronics and in embedded software for securing connected objects.

The company offers a wide range of Secure Elements (TESIC family) ready to be integrated into "System-on-Chip" (SoC) components, and allowing maximum security (Common Criteria EAL5+ certified) of connected components: authentication on networks with integrated SIM (iSIM/iUICC), payment (EMVCo), government or private identification, web authentication (FIDO 2), smart car access, communication with autonomous vehicles (V2X HSM).

For more information: http://www.tiempo-secure.com.

About IPro:

IPro licenses Silicon IP to the Israeli Chip Design Community, from selected IP companies world-wide. We deliver key functionality for your design through best-in-class IP partnerships and first-class support.

Operating at the same high standards of support and commitment that you have learned to trust along years of partnership, IPro continues a long tradition of engaged support and information exchange. We inform you, learn your needs, and provide IP solutions for your SoC design challenges, enabling you to reach the market with world-class IP products - fast!

For more information, visit http://www.ipro-great-ip.com





