OPENEDGES' LPDDR5 Memory Subsystem IP Licensed by Aisin for Automotive Application

Seoul, South Korea, April 5th, 2023 --- OPENEDGES Technology, a leading memory subsystem IP provider, today announced that Aisin Corporation has licensed the ORBIT DDR Memory Controller IP (OMC) and ORBIT DDR PHY IP (OPHY) for its high-performance automotive application. Aisin Corp develops components and systems for the automotive industry and is a member of the Toyota Group.

OPENEDGES’ LPDDR5 OPHY and OMC IPs together deliver a top data rate of 6.4 Gbps, demonstrating superior PPA (performance, power, and area). OPENEDGES' integrated IP solution with advanced architecture and proprietary technologies streamlines clients’ design development and verification process, resulting in shorter design cycles with unparalleled benefits.

The OMC is a compact, highly configurable IP that utilizes proprietary out-of-order scheduling algorithms and high-speed implementation techniques. Dynamic address mapping and bank configuration capabilities support frequency changes for optimal efficiency and preservation of DRAM bandwidth. This results in reduced power consumption and improved utilization of area. The OPHY employs a proprietary microcontroller for PHY-independent training, DRAM initialization, and firmware-based DFT features for diagnostics and production testing. A highly configurable channel and floor plan provides implementation flexibility to accommodate connections to different DRAM package types and required lane ordering.

“Automotive SoC requires best-in-class DDR IP for reliability and safety. After a thorough evaluation of IPs in the market, we’ve chosen OPENEDGES LPDDR5 IPs based on performance and quality of service they provide,” said Naruse Takanobu, Chief Engineer of Aisin Corporation.

“OPENEDGES’ IP license with Aisin targeting the automotive market reinforces our leadership,” said Sean Lee, CEO of OPENEDGES Technology, Inc. “The IPs targeting automotive applications are held to a higher standard because automotive applications are interconnected to ensure safety, reliability, and high performance. This license agreement affirms our world-class IP capabilities, demonstrating our commitment to delivering top-notch technology solutions for this demanding industry”.

“At TSS, we are proud to be a part of the OPENEDGES family and contribute to the efforts in delivering cutting-edge DDR PHY solutions to the automotive market," said Richard Fung, CEO of The Six Semiconductor of OPENEDGES. “Our IP license agreement with Aisin is a testament to our commitment to driving progress in the automotive industry. Our team has worked tirelessly to develop IPs that meet the highest standards for safety, efficiency, and performance, and this license recognition is a validation of their hard work and dedication.

In addition to the OPHY licensed by Aisin, OPENEDGES has shown the successful in-silicon operation of its LPDDR4 PHY in 22nm and LPDDR5/4 PHY in 12nm and 14nm. The OPENEDGES LPDDR5X/5/4X PHY IP can be supported in 5nm, 6nm, and 7nm process technologies.

Image 1: OPENEDGES’ Memory Subsystem IP Platform

About Aisin Corporation

Aisin Corporation is a Japanese corporation that develops and produces components and systems for the automotive industry. Aisin is a Fortune Global 500 company, ranked 359 on the 2020 rankings, and Aisin is a member of the Toyota Group of companies.

About OPENEDGES

OPENEDGES Technology, Inc. is a premier provider of memory subsystem IPs for the semiconductor industry. They offer a wide range of state-of-the-art solutions, including DDR memory controllers, DDR PHY, NoC interconnect, and NPU IPs that are widely adopted by customers worldwide. Their IPs comply with JEDEC standards, including LPDDR5x/5/4x/4/3, DDR5/4/3, GDDR6, and HBM3, ensuring their compatibility with the latest DDR technology trends. In 2019, they acquired The Six Semiconductor, Inc. (TSS), specializing in high-speed memory PHYs across multiple technologies. As a publicly listed company on the Korean Stock Exchange Market (394280. KQ), OPENEDGES is well-positioned to continue its growth and maintain its leadership in the memory subsystem IPs market.

Learn more about the company and its offerings by visiting the official website at www.openedges.com.

About The Six Semiconductor, Inc (TSS)

TSS is a Canadian technology company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of OPENEDGES, which specializes in developing advanced high-speed DDR PHY IP solutions that cater to a wide range of applications such as AI/ML, high-performance computing (HPC), mobile devices, and automotive. The company's product portfolio includes PHY IPs for various memory standards, including LPDDR5x/5/4x/4, GDDR6, and HBM3, that are optimized for power and area. TSS's solutions are designed to be compatible with multiple technologies, foundries, and process nodes. The company's team of experts has a wealth of experience in the field and is dedicated to providing the industry with high-quality and reliable DDR PHY IP solutions. To learn more about TSS's products, visit their website at www.thesixsemi.com.





