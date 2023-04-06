ChatGPT leaking Samsung chip secrets is iceberg's tip

By Peter Clarke, eeNews Europe (April 4, 2023)

Samsung – amongst others – is wrestling with whether to ban employees accessing ChatGPT, after the controversial AI chatbot started sharing confidential information, according to reports.

The Samsung information that ChatGPT has been able to share includes semiconductor equipment measurement data, product yield information and so on, according to a DigiTimes account, which referenced multiple Korean media sources.

ChatGPT is a natural language processing chatbot developed by OpenAI and made available to the general public for free in November 2022. Apparently engineers and other workers at many companies are recruiting ChatGPT to work for them; to write software and prepare reports, for example. This is sometimes with, and sometimes without, their employers’ approval.

