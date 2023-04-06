ChatGPT leaking Samsung chip secrets is iceberg's tip
By Peter Clarke, eeNews Europe (April 4, 2023)
Samsung – amongst others – is wrestling with whether to ban employees accessing ChatGPT, after the controversial AI chatbot started sharing confidential information, according to reports.
The Samsung information that ChatGPT has been able to share includes semiconductor equipment measurement data, product yield information and so on, according to a DigiTimes account, which referenced multiple Korean media sources.
ChatGPT is a natural language processing chatbot developed by OpenAI and made available to the general public for free in November 2022. Apparently engineers and other workers at many companies are recruiting ChatGPT to work for them; to write software and prepare reports, for example. This is sometimes with, and sometimes without, their employers’ approval.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Samsung Electronics' World-Class 5nm Technology Selected by Ambarella for New Automotive AI Central Domain Controller
- Cadence Quantus FS Solution, a 3D Field Solver, Achieves Certification for Samsung Foundry's SF4, SF3E and SF3 Process Technologies
- Samsung Sounds Alarm About '22 Chip Market Landing
- Synopsys Expands Use of AI to Optimize Samsung's Latest Mobile Designs
- Reports: NXP, Infineon top Samsung's shopping list
Breaking News
- Samsung Electronics and AMD Extend Strategic IP Licensing Agreement To Bring AMD Radeon™ Graphics to Future Mobile Platforms
- intoPIX Partners with Panasonic Connect to Enable new JPEG XS Cameras for Live Video Production
- SiPearl: Initial closing of Series A with €90m financing to launch Rhea, the energy-efficient HPC-dedicated microprocessor
- Post-Quantum Cryptography: Are You Ready?
- Synopsys Accelerates First-Pass Silicon Success for Banias Labs' Networking SoC
Most Popular
- Rambus and SK hynix Extend Comprehensive License Agreement
- OPENEDGES' LPDDR5 Memory Subsystem IP Licensed by Aisin for Automotive Application
- Google extends license agreement for AAC codec range with Fraunhofer IIS
- Sondrel signs EDA license extension with Siemens for three more years
- Orthogone and Napatech collaborate to deliver state-of-the-art, ultra-low latency FPGA-based SmartNIC platform for high-frequency trading applications