1G/10G/25G/50G/100G Ethernet Switch IP Core - Efficient and Massively Customizable
GUC Monthly Sales Report - March 2023
Hsinchu, Taiwan, Apr 6, 2023 - GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for Mar 2023 were NT2,193 million, decreased 2.5% month-over-month and increased 45.5% year-over-year.
Net sales for first quarter in 2023 totaled NT$6,529 million, increased 44.6% compared to the same period in 2022.
GUC Sales Report:
(NT$ thousand)
|Net Sales
|2023
|2022
|MoM (%)
|YoY (%)
|Mar
|2,192,994
|1,507,078
|-2.5%
|45.5%
|Year to Date
|6,528,839
|4,514,243
|N/A
|44.6%
Note: Year 2023 figures have not been audited.
GUC Mar 2023 Sales Breakdown:
(NT$ thousand)
|Product Items
|Net Sales
|%
|Turnkey
|1,897,704
|86
|NRE
|255,009
|12
|Others
|40,281
|2
|Total
|2,192,994
|100
Note: Year 2023 figures have not been audited.
About GUC
GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP. (GUC) is the Advanced ASIC LeaderTM whose customers target IC devices to leading edge computing, communications, and consumer applications. Based in Hsin-chu, Taiwan GUC has developed a global reputation with a presence in China, Europe, Japan, Korea, and North America. GUC is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under the symbol 3443. For more information, please visit GUC’s company website (http:// www.guc-asic.com) for details.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
Breaking News
- Samsung Electronics and AMD Extend Strategic IP Licensing Agreement To Bring AMD Radeon™ Graphics to Future Mobile Platforms
- intoPIX Partners with Panasonic Connect to Enable new JPEG XS Cameras for Live Video Production
- SiPearl: Initial closing of Series A with €90m financing to launch Rhea, the energy-efficient HPC-dedicated microprocessor
- Post-Quantum Cryptography: Are You Ready?
- Synopsys Accelerates First-Pass Silicon Success for Banias Labs' Networking SoC
Most Popular
- Rambus and SK hynix Extend Comprehensive License Agreement
- OPENEDGES' LPDDR5 Memory Subsystem IP Licensed by Aisin for Automotive Application
- Google extends license agreement for AAC codec range with Fraunhofer IIS
- Sondrel signs EDA license extension with Siemens for three more years
- Orthogone and Napatech collaborate to deliver state-of-the-art, ultra-low latency FPGA-based SmartNIC platform for high-frequency trading applications
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page