GUC Monthly Sales Report - March 2023

Hsinchu, Taiwan, Apr 6, 2023 - GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for Mar 2023 were NT2,193 million, decreased 2.5% month-over-month and increased 45.5% year-over-year.

Net sales for first quarter in 2023 totaled NT$6,529 million, increased 44.6% compared to the same period in 2022.

GUC Sales Report:

(NT$ thousand)

Net Sales 2023 2022 MoM (%) YoY (%) Mar 2,192,994 1,507,078 -2.5% 45.5% Year to Date 6,528,839 4,514,243 N/A 44.6%

Note: Year 2023 figures have not been audited.

GUC Mar 2023 Sales Breakdown:

(NT$ thousand)

Product Items Net Sales % Turnkey 1,897,704 86 NRE 255,009 12 Others 40,281 2 Total 2,192,994 100

Note: Year 2023 figures have not been audited.

About GUC

GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP. (GUC) is the Advanced ASIC LeaderTM whose customers target IC devices to leading edge computing, communications, and consumer applications. Based in Hsin-chu, Taiwan GUC has developed a global reputation with a presence in China, Europe, Japan, Korea, and North America. GUC is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under the symbol 3443. For more information, please visit GUC’s company website (http:// www.guc-asic.com) for details.





