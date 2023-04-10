Peripheral IP Cores targeting Automotive applications are instantly licensable for extremely reliable performance

April 10 2023 – T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, a leading provider of electronic design services and IP solutions, is proud to offer a comprehensive range of Peripheral IP cores, including CAN, LIN, UART, SPI, and I2C. These IP Cores have been in Production in multiple chipsets with a robust and high-speed interface.

Peripherals IP such as CAN Bus, LIN Bus, UART, SPI and I2C IPs for automotive are designed to increase and expand a computer's functionality without changing the system's essential parts. These IP cores are essential building blocks for any embedded system, enabling communication between various devices and facilitating data transfer between different subsystems. With our cutting-edge IP cores, designers can achieve higher performance, greater flexibility, and improved reliability in their designs.

CAN (Controller Area Network) is a widely used communication protocol that enables the exchange of data between multiple devices in real-time. Our CAN IP core is designed to be highly configurable and scalable, making it a versatile solution for a wide range of applications. We have CAN FD, CAN 2.0 and CAN XL available for automation.

The LIN bus is a polled bus with one master device and one or more slave devices. Both a master task and a slave task are present on the master device. With one slave job on each slave device. The master task in the master device controls all aspects of communication across the LIN bus. Our LIN IP core provides robust and reliable communication between devices, with support for a variety of LIN versions and modes.

In UART communication, the transmitting UART transforms parallel data into the serial form, sends it serially to the receiving UART, and the latter transforms the serial data back into parallel data. Our UART IP core offers high-speed, reliable communication with low power consumption, making it an ideal solution for many applications.

SPI is primarily utilized by a device to communicate between various circuit components. between a controller and peripheral ICs. Our SPI IP core offers support for multiple devices and configurations, making it a highly flexible solution for a wide range of applications. We have the other versions of SPI that includes eSPI, QSPI and FSPI for the automation.

I2C (Inter-Integrated Circuit) is a two-wire communication protocol commonly used in low-speed applications. Our I2C IP core offers support for multiple devices and configurations, making it a highly versatile and cost-effective solution for many applications.

In addition to Peripheral IP Cores, T2M‘s broad silicon Interface IP Cores Portfolio includes many Wired Interface IP Cores available in major Fabs in process geometries as small as 7nm. They can also be ported to other foundries and leading-edge process nodes on request.

