UMC Reports Sales for March 2023

Taipei, Taiwan, April 10, 2023 -- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of March 2023.

Revenues for March 2023

Period 2023 2022 Y/Y Change Y/Y (%) March 17,688,853 22,140,452 -4,451,599 -20.11% Jan.-Mar. 54,209,447 63,422,820 -9,213,373 -14.53%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages

(**) All figures are consolidated



Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.





