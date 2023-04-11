TSMC March 2023 Revenue Report
HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Apr. 10, 2023 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for March 2023: On a consolidated basis, revenue for March 2023 was approximately NT$145.41 billion, a decrease of 10.9 percent from February 2023 and a decrease of 15.4 percent from March 2022. Revenue for January through March 2023 totaled NT$508.63 billion, an increase of 3.6 percent compared to the same period in 2022.
TSMC March Revenue Report (Consolidated):
(Unit: NT$ million)
|Period
|Net Revenues
|March 2023
|145,408
|February 2023
|163,174
|M-o-M Increase (Decrease) %
|(10.9)
|March 2022
|171,967
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|(15.4)
|January to March 2023
|508,633
|January to March 2022
|491,076
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|3.6
