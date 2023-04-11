TSMC March 2023 Revenue Report

HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Apr. 10, 2023 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for March 2023: On a consolidated basis, revenue for March 2023 was approximately NT$145.41 billion, a decrease of 10.9 percent from February 2023 and a decrease of 15.4 percent from March 2022. Revenue for January through March 2023 totaled NT$508.63 billion, an increase of 3.6 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

TSMC March Revenue Report (Consolidated):

(Unit: NT$ million)

Period Net Revenues March 2023 145,408 February 2023 163,174 M-o-M Increase (Decrease) % (10.9) March 2022 171,967 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % (15.4) January to March 2023 508,633 January to March 2022 491,076 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 3.6





