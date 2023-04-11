Rapid Silicon Launches Revolutionary RapidGPT for FPGA Designers

RapidGPT provides 2X improvement in FPGA designer productivity

LOS GATOS, Calif., Apr. 11, 2023 – Rapid Silicon, a provider of AI and intelligent edge-focused FPGAs based on open-source technology, is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of RapidGPT, the industry’s first AI-based tool for advanced conversational features and code autocompletion capabilities dedicated to FPGAs. RapidGPT is designed to enhance the FPGA design process by providing an intelligent, efficient, and seamless interface based on natural language that enables hardware designers to increase their productivity and time-to-market.

With RapidGPT, FPGA designers can interact with hardware description language (HDL) via AI in a more natural and intuitive way. RapidGPT understands the intent of designers’ commands and provides relevant suggestions, significantly reducing the learning curve and the time needed for FPGA designers to become productive with new tools and platforms. RapidGPT’s intelligent code autocompletion provides FPGA designers with relevant and contextual suggestions based on their code, removing errors, and streamlining the code writing process.

“Rapid Silicon’s RapidGPT represents a major breakthrough in FPGA design flows,” said Prof. Pierre-Emmanuel Gaillardon, CTO of Rapid Silicon. “Unlike any other solutions on the market, our AI approach leverages advanced natural language processing, code autocompletion and conversational features, enabling FPGA designers to work more efficiently and effectively than ever before. RapidGPT saves time and resources, mitigates design errors, and produces optimized solutions.”

RapidGPT is the ultimate HDL from the future that empowers FPGA designers to unleash their creativity and design high-quality products faster. By reducing the friction in the FPGA design process, RapidGPT allows designers to focus on their expertise and create groundbreaking designs that transform industries.

For more information about RapidGPT, please visit https://rapidsilicon.com/rapidgpt/





